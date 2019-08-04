2022 forward Creed Williamson — son of Hogs legend Corliss Williamson — back home in Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2022 Creed Williamson (6-7 forward, Little Rock Christian) is back home in central Arkansas after living in Phoenix, and with a big smile reminiscent of his Dad — former Arkansas Razorbacks great Corliss “Big Nasty” Williamson — Creed Williamson spoke of his preference to one day be a Hog.

“I always wanted to go to Arkansas, but whatever happens happens,” he said on Saturday between games at a basketball event in Little Rock. “So, if I don’t get offered, we’ll just go from there.”

Creed Williamson said recruiting is just now getting started for him, and he’s already getting interest from Texas Tech, a program that just finished as NCAA Division 1 national runner-up in April.

He said getting back to Arkansas is a good thing.

“Home is home, always,” Creed Williamson said. “Well being back, my cousin Coach (Clarence) Finley — that’s the head coach at the school I’m going to now — he coached my Dad. And my Dad always knows what’s best for me, so he sent me over there (LRCA).”

Like his Dad — two-time SEC Player of the Year, two time consensus second-team All American, and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading Arkansas to the 1994 national championship — Williamson is built big and is visibly strong, and his strengths are playing in the paint.

“Trying to work on my shot right now,” he said. “My strengths are mainly in the post, and catch-drive. Defensively, I can play a little it out on the perimeter, but mainly working the post.”

Williamson said watching old highlight reels of his Dad — a McDonald’s All American in 1992 as a senior at Russellville High School — could be helpful.

“Yes I could (learn),” he said. “He always went hard every game, always gave 100%. And I hope to one day be like that.”

The pair are not shy about getting on the court and going head-to-head.

“We have a court in our backyard, we always go back there,” Creed Williamson said. “Sometimes, we’ll go up to our local gym, the athletic club, or we might stop at the school and get on the gun.”

Creed Williamson said his Dad can dole out a tough approach when needed.

“He can be hard on me sometimes,” he said. “Whenever I’m not doing my best, he’ll kind of pull me to the side, talk to me, and just help me out.”

Following his legendary career at Arkansas, Corliss Williamson was drafted in the NBA lottery by Sacramento in 1995 (picked 13th overall in the first round), and during his second stint as a player with the Kings (2005-07) he played for then-Sacramento head coach Eric Musselman, who in April took over as the head coach at Arkansas. Williamson earned NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors with Detroit in 2002, and in 2004 he helped the Pistons to the NBA title over the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

After his 12-year NBA career as a player, Williamson got into coaching — first as an assistant and head coach at Arkansas Baptist (2007-10), then as head coach at NCAA Division 1 UCA (2010-13). In 2013 he joined the Sacramento Kings coaching staff, and has been an NBA assistant covering the past six seasons with additional stops in Orlando and most recently Phoenix.

Linked below is a highlight of Creed Williamson going through a dril on Saturday during a basketball event in Little Rock …