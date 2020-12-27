2022 Hog offer & National No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. closing in on Final 10 announcement

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — One of the most sought-after prospects in the Class of 2022 is Arkansan Nick Smith, Jr. (6-4, Sylvan Hills), and the talented combo guard is closing in on announcing his final 10 colleges.

Smith — rated the composite national No. 25 prospect (the highest-rated 4-star who is one spot shy of 5-star status) according to 247sports.com — will release his final schools list on Jan. 5.

“I’m cutting my list and posting it Jan. 5,” Smith, Jr., told Hogville.net.

Smith gave a roll call of the 20-plus schools that have offered him: Arkansas, North Carolina, Kansas, Baylor, Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Purdue, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Georgetown, St. John’s, DePaul, Murray State, Southern Miss, Oral Roberts, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and North Carolina A&T.

Smith’s father — Nick Smith, Sr. — explained the rationale behind his son’s upcoming finals list.

“Those are all the schools that we have built the best relationships with, and we talk to at least 3 to 4 times a week,” Smith, Sr., said.

Smith took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in August 2019 as he has held his Hog offer for well over a year. He’s had ongoing virtual meetings as well as phone and text communication exchanges with the Razorbacks coaching staff for months.

Smith, Jr. — the No. 2 shooting guard in the nation according to 247Sports.com — is averaging 28 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for Sylvan Hills in the early going of the 2020-21 season. He has games of: a) 35 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals in a head-to-head matchup against 2022 Arkansas commit and composite national No. 105 / 4-star prospect Joseph Pinion of Morrilton; b) 32 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in a head-to-head matchup against Arkansas offers 2023 Bryson Warren and 2024 K. Annor Boateng and Little Rock Central; and c) a triple-double — 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists — against Searcy.

Smith was one of the top performers at the Coach Wooten’s Top 150 camp — a collection of the best prospects from the classes of 2021, ’22, and ’23 from across the country — in October in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Smith is a long and supremely confident alpha shooter-scorer whose vision and floor IQ make him a capable facilitator as well. 

