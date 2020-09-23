2022 Rivals Top 50 SF / wing Aidan Shaw offered by Arkansas on Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK — It’s a relatively short drive from Fayetteville to the Kansas City metropolitan area, one good reason why Arkansas’ coaching staff is pursuing highly regarded 2022 Aidan Shaw.

Shaw (6-8 small forward / wing, Blue Valley high School in Stilwell, Kan., national No. 48 / 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com) picked up his Arkansas scholarship offer from Head Hog Eric Musselman on Wednesday.

“Coach Musselman offered, head coach offered today,” Shaw said. “They stay in contact and are really trying to know me and my family.”

Musselman and his coaching staff made Shaw a recruiting priority when they contacted him on June 15, which was the first day that college coaches could reach out directly to class of 2022 prospects.

“I was texted by them and I’m supposed to talk to them within the next hour,” Shaw told Hogville.net on June 15, and a day later he followed up to confirm that his call with Arkansas coaches “was good.”

Shaw said he also holds offers from Kansas, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Southern Cal, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Creighton, and Wichita State.

Shaw, whose hometown is roughly a three-and-a-half-hours drive to Arkansas’ campus in Fayetteville, embraces playing on the blue-collar side of the basketball.

“I love defense,” he said. “I can guard 1-5. I score on all three levels and am always working to get better!”

Shaw was named MVP of the Pangos All American West Coast freshman / sophomore camp in 2019, and in recent months he showed well at the same Mokan (Nike EYBL program) camp that 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren (6-2 combo guard, Little Rock Central) played in.

Musselman’s Razorbacks have multiple scholarship offers out to 2022 prospects, including five in-staters in Nick Smith, Jr., Derrian Ford, Kel’el Ware, Joseph Pinion, and Javion Guy-King as well as border-state targets such as Shaw, Colin Smith of Texas, and Cason Wallace of Texas to name a few.

