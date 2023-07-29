By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — With recent announcements from the University of Arkansas men’s basketball program clarifying details that impact the Razorbacks’ 2023-24 roster, as things stand now it appears as though the team will have 16 players: 13 on scholarship, one non-scholarship redshirt, and two traditional walk-ons.

Here is a breakdown of the roster …

Five (5) returnees

– 4 Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-4 senior guard, Jacksonville native, two years eligibility)

– 2 Trevon Brazile (6-10 sophomore forward, Springfield, Mo. native, three years eligibility)

– 15 Makhi Mitchell (6-10 senior forward/center, Washington, D.C. native, one year eligibility)

– 11 Jalen Graham (6-10 senior forward/center, Phoenix, Ariz. native, one year eligibility)

– 5 Joseph Pinion (6-5 sophomore wing, Morrilton native, three years eligibility)

Seven (7) transfers, including a non-scholarship redshirting player

– 1 Keyon Menifield Jr. (6-1 guard, Flint, Mich. native, non-scholarship redshirt in ’23-24)

– 12 Tramon Mark (6-6 junior wing, Dickinson, Texas native, three years eligibility)

– 0 Khalif Battle (6-5 senior-grad guard, Hillside, N.J. native, two years eligibility)

– 3 El Ellis (6-3 senior-grad guard, Durham, N.C. native, one year eligibility)

– 24 Jeremiah Davenport (6-6 senior-grad wing, Cincinnati, Ohio native, one year eligibility)

– No. TBD Chandler Lawson (6-8 senior-grad forward, Memphis, Tenn. native, one year eligibility)

– No. TBD Denijay Harris (6-6 senior forward, Columbus, Miss., native, one year eligibility)

Two (2) high school signees

– 6 Layden Blocker (6-2 freshman guard, Little Rock native, four years eligibility)

– 10 Baye Fall (6-10 freshman forward/center, Dakar, Senegal native, four years eligibility)

Two (2) traditional walk-ons

– 21 Cade Arbogast (senior 6-3 guard, Concord, Calif. native, one year eligibility)

– 45 Lawson Blake (junior 6-10 forward/center, Fayetteville native, two years eligibility)