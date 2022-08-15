By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Talented Texas high school guard Wesley Yates III is planning to take only four senior-year official visits with intentions for Arkansas to be among those schools, according to his father Wesley Yates, Jr.

Yates III (6-4 guard, Beaumont United in Texas, composite national No. 31 / 4-star prospect) plans to take OVs to Arkansas, Texas, LSU, and Gonzaga, his father said.

On Saturday, Yates III released his Final 9 schools which included those four programs plus Stanford, Washington, Auburn, Houston, and Baylor.

No date has been set for an Arkansas visit, but two others have been set.

“He’s coming (to Arkansas), just a date has not been set yet,” Yates, Jr., said. “He’ll take four official visits. Texas and LSU are first, in that order. Texas the first weekend of September and LSU the second weekend of September. We’re looking at possibly coming (to Fayetteville) on that third weekend in September. He’ll visit Gonzaga in October. We’d like to get to Arkansas before Gonzaga if we can.”

Yates III — he’s likely to commit and sign his national letter of intent during the early period in mid-November — has been in constant contact with Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, according to Yates, Jr.

“Once they’re back (the Arkansas coaches returning from the team’s current European exhibition tour), we hope to get something planned,” Yates, Jr., said.

Yates III has already taken an unofficial visit to Texas in early August. He used several of his junior-year official visits. He’s visited LSU and Auburn among other stops.

Yates III put on a three-point shooting show along with revealing real craft in his dribble-drive shot-creation game through most of the Nike EYBL’s four sessions followed by the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in late July as Arkansas coaches including Musselman flocked to his games during live-evaluation periods.

He was among the top performers at Pangos All American Camp in early June coming off blistering shooting performances in late May during Nike EYBL session three. Yates III scored 31 points in a game during Nike EYBL session four with Arkansas assistant coaches sitting courtside. Yates finished his summer of grassroots play in Las Vegas.

Musselman and Hogs assistant coach Gus Argenal were on hand to watch Yates III compete in December 2021 during the King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff.

Arkansas currently has one player commitment for the class off 2023 in Little Rock native, ESPN national No. 28 / 4-star prospect, and point guard Layden Blocker of Sunrise Christian Academy.