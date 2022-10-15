By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday.

Holland (6-8 combo forward, Duncanville, Texas, composite national No. 10 / 5-star prospect) and his Mom, Tarasha Holland, released a tweet with a photo (see below) just past noon on Saturday to announce their arrival to Fayetteville. Tarasha Holland confirmed with Hogville that she and her son do plan to attend Sunday’s intra-squad scrimmage.

Holland headlines a list of recruits either unofficially visiting or simply attending the game. Also planning to be on hand for the Red/White game is 2025 Hog offer Terrion Burgess (6-8 wing, Benton, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect).

More expected or potential visitors …

2024 guard/wing Landren Blocker of Little Rock Christian Academy

of Little Rock Christian Academy 2024 wing/small forward Ornette Gaines of Fayetteville

of Fayetteville 2024 point guard Jameel Wesley II of Little Rock Christian Academy

of Little Rock Christian Academy 2024 combo guard Layne Taylor of Farmington

of Farmington 2024 guard Jadyn Haney of Fayetteville

of Fayetteville 2024 guard/wing Mason Simpson of Fayetteville

of Fayetteville 2025 combo guard Isaiah Sealy of Springdale

of Springdale 2025 combo guard Jai’Chaunn Hayes of White Hall

of White Hall 2025 combo guard Courtland Muldrew of Springdale

of Springdale 2025 point guard Luke Moore of Little Rock Central

Holland originally took an official visit to Arkansas on June 9-11, and this latest stop for an unofficial visit caps a recent UOV road trip across the country as he also made stops at UCLA and Texas in recent days. Holland is down to a final five of Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, UCLA, and the NBA G-League. He has visited all four schools.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Gus Argenal traveled to Duncanville on Friday, Sept. 9 — the first day of the NCAA recruiting period — to see Holland, and the Razorbacks coaching staff made multiple trips to see him after that initial September stop. Currently, Arkansas has one commitment in its 2023 recruiting class — Layden Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock native, Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., composite national No. 25 / 5-star prospect).

Holland and Blocker recently took part in USA Basketball junior national mini camp (Oct. 7-10) in Colorado Springs, Colo., where sources raved about their on-court chemistry together. Holland was high school teammates with current Hogs freshman guard Anthony Black. Add in Holland’s grassroots teammate on Dallas-based Nike EYBL Drive Nation in 2021 in current Hogs freshman combo forward Jordan Walsh of DeSoto, Texas, and there is plenty of familiarity between Holland and Arkansas’ basketball program.

Holland was a consistent force at both ends of the floor as well as a team leader in helping Team USA to a gold medal in the U17 FIBA World Cup in Spain in July. He and Black teamed up in ’21-22 to lead Duncanville to a Texas state championship.