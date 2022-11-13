By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE — In-state 2023 5-star Arkansas commit [b]Layden Blocker[/b] put pen to paper on Saturday as he signed his national letter of intent with the Hoop Hogs during a ceremony at Bordino’s in Fayetteville.

Blocker (6-3 point guard, Little Rock native, Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., composite national No. 25 prospect) took his unofficial visit to Arkansas in early June and committed to the Razorbacks later the same month.

He was glad to make his pledge to his home-state school official on Saturday after playing two games to open the 2022-23 regular season with SCA — the first was played Friday night and the second on Saturday prior to Blocker traveling to Fayetteville for his signing ceremony.

The week-long early signing period runs Wednesday to Wednesday (Nov. 9-16).

