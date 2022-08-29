LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com.

The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports.

Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock native, Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan.) had risen in the latest recruiting rankings updates made by ESPN (No. 22), 247Sports (No. 29), and Rivals (No. 29) spanning the past week, which propelled him to No. 25 / 5-star prospect status in the composite rankings.

He becomes the Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in the past year, joining 2022 5-star prospects and current Arkansas Razorbacks freshmen Nick Smith, Jr. (national No. 1 in 2022 according to 247Sports and the 2021-22 national player of the year according to USA Today), Anthony Black, and Jordan Walsh.

Blocker had a stellar spring and summer competing on the Nike EYBL circuit as well as impressive performances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in late July and the CP3 Elite Guard Camp in late August.

He visited and committed to Arkansas in June.