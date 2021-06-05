2023 Hog target Layden Blocker talks about his Unofficial Visit to Arkansas on Saturday

LITTLE ROCK — The week started with three highly regarded 2022 in-state prospects visiting Arkansas, and it ended with 2023 star Layden Blocker of Little Rock taking his unofficial visit with the Razorbacks on Saturday.

“The visit was a great experience,” Blocker told Hogville.net. “I learned a lot about the structure of the basketball program and got to see the campus. I enjoyed connecting with all the coaches.

“Overall, I was impressed by the NBA experience of the staff and how much money the school invests in nutrition for athletes.”

Blocker (6-2 point guard, Sunrise Christian Academy, national No. 57 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) has a busy weekend underway as he spent Saturday in Fayetteville before a planned trip on Sunday to Las Vegas to take part in the prestigious Pangos All American Camp. Blocker had a strong showing last year at Pangos freshman / sophomore camp in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Blocker has another unofficial visit set up for next week as he’ll be at Baylor on Thursday. He also has an official visit to Auburn set for early October.

Hog coaches were specific while describing to Blocker the value they see in his game.

“The coaching staff talked about how my versatility, ability to get downhill in transition, and creating for my teammates fits in their system,” he said.

Blocker was the fourth in-state prospect to visit Arkansas since June 1 as class of 2022 prospects Derrian Ford of Magnolia, Kel’el Ware of North Little Rock, and Joseph Pinion of Morrilton were all on campus earlier in the week. Blocker has been to Arkansas in an unofficial visit capacity before with the first time being in October 2019 when he attended the Red/White intra-squad scrimmage at Barnhill Arena.

In between those visits, Arkansas also hosted 2022 Barry Dunning, Jr. of Alabama.

All five visitors had a chance to watch the current Hogs do work inside the basketball performance center in the past week.

“I got a chance to watch individual workouts, but they didn’t have a team practice,” Blocker said.

After averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game as a sophomore in 2020-21 at Little Rock Christian Academy, Blocker will attend highly regarded independent school Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas in ’21-22.

Blocker is playing his 2021 spring and summer grassroots basketball with 16U Brad Beal Elite on the Nike E16 circuit.

Blocker is quick with bounce, a fearless slasher who also attacks the cup for dunks and rebounds, and he’s an effective combo guard because he can both score and facilitate as a playmaker for others.