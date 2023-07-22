By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2024 5-star Hog target K. Annor Boateng is planning to take an official visit to Arkansas on Friday, July 28, a source confirmed with Hogville on Friday.

Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, 17U Arkansas Hawks, On3.com‘s national No. 9 / 5-star prospect) has taken multiple unofficial visits to Arkansas in the past, including twice within a span of five weeks last summer (see below for Boateng’s comments immediately following his UOV to Arkansas last summer).

Boateng on Saturday released a list of his Top 8 schools: Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, LSU, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech.

Boateng has had a busy spring-and-summer grassroots season on the Adidas 3SSB circuit mixed in with standout performances in the Adidas Euro Camp (he made the All Euro Camp team) and NBPA Top 100 Camp. He was also recently selected to the Adidas All American Camp (Aug. 1-2 in greater Los Angeles).

Boateng averaged 21.4 points and shot 17-of-36 from 3 for 47.2% in five games during the Adidas 3SSB summer championships in the first July live-evaluation period two weeks ago, and he followed that up with back-to-back double-doubles last weekend in Las Vegas during the second July live-eval period.

Boateng is a chiseled, elite athlete; a superb on-ball defender and slasher; a vastly improved shot-creator in the mid-range; and an emerging three-point shooter in terms of both volume and efficiency.

Here are Boateng’s quotes from his interview with Hogville on Aug. 4, 2022, following his UOV to Arkansas …

“It was awesome,” Boateng told Hogville.net after his Thursday visit. “The visit was really nice. I was able to see the academic and athletic facilities. You could tell from walking around that the school has all the right tools to help students succeed. The practice was very high energy, and the focus of each player and coach is unbelievable.



“Whenever coach Muss (Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman) talked the whole gym got quiet and you could tell everyone was taking practice seriously. Overall the staff was also very supportive and were there to assist with any activity. Even before practice they were helping players with different skill sets and shot-creating to warm themselves up for practice.”



Boateng said Hog coaches explained how he fits in with their system of play.



“They said my ability to drive and get to the free throw line fits their playing style because they are a top free throw shooting program,” Boateng recalled. “Also, my ability to rebound also fits their playing style because of them getting out in transition and getting fast break points.”