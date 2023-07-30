By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2024 5-star Hog target K. Annor Boateng came away from his official visit to Arkansas on Friday with an elevated sense of appreciation for his home state school.

“My visit went pretty well, I got to really engage with the staff,” Boateng told Hogville. “Actually being on an official visit made the experience much better. I was actually able to talk and get all my questions answered and they even educated me on the (NBA) draft process as well.”

Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, 17U Arkansas Hawks, On3.com‘s national No. 9 / 5-star prospect) has the Hogs on his list of top 8 schools, which also includes Missouri, Auburn, LSU, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech.

Boateng’s trek from Little Rock to Fayetteville may have been his first OV to Arkansas, but he’d previously taken multiple unofficial visits there, including two in a five-week span last summer.

The Hogs’ practices inside the basketball performance center always grab Boateng’s attention.

“The practice was electric, as always,” he said of the team’s on-court work on Friday.

Boateng continued his praise for the staff, team, and program.

“After visiting with them this weekend, I hold them in very high regards,” he said.

Just prior to taking his visit, Boateng told Hogville he was looking forward to it.

“I’m really excited to get to Arkansas on an official visit to get the full experience,” he said early last week. “They’re very close to home so I’ve gotten to visit them a couple of times and I know the layout a bit, but getting the full recruitment experience will be very fun as well.”

In addition to Boateng’s multiple on-campus visits, the Hogs’ coaching staff, including head coach Eric Musselman, attended various Adidas 3SSB circuit grassroots events over the last couple of years to watch Boateng compete, and they’ve made multiple stops at his high school to see him in the same span.

Boateng’s had a busy spring-and-summer grassroots season mixed in with standout performances in the Adidas Euro Camp (he made the All Euro Camp team) and NBPA Top 100 Camp. He was also recently selected to, and will attend, the Adidas All American Camp (Aug. 1-2 in greater Los Angeles).

He averaged 21.4 points and shot 17-of-36 from 3 for 47.2% in five games during the Adidas 3SSB summer championships in the first July live-evaluation period three weeks ago, and he followed that up with back-to-back double-doubles two weeks ago in Las Vegas during the second July live-eval period.

Boateng is a chiseled, elite athlete; a superb on-ball defender and slasher; a vastly improved shot-creator in the mid-range; and an emerging three-point shooter in terms of both volume and efficiency.