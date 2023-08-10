By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaches have been consistent in their pursuit of highly regarded 2024 Isaiah Elohim, and all of their relationship-building efforts spanning the past year or so have paid off as Elohim has scheduled an official visit to Arkansas for Saturday, Sept. 16.

“I’m visiting September 16th,” Elohim told Hogville on Thursday.

Elohim (6-5 wing, Sierra Canyon in California, 247Sports national No. 22 / 4-star prospect) picked up his Hog offer in mid-December, at which time he told Hogville: “I literally just got the call five minutes ago (from Head Hog Eric Musselman to extend the offer), so I’m still a little in shock.”

After missing out on a planned unofficial visit to Arkansas last October, Elohim is ready to make the trek to Arkansas’ campus in Fayetteville almost a year later as his OV on Sept. 16 coincides with the Football Hogs’ home game against BYU.

“The staff has been extremely consistent and have showed love through the ups and downs when I got hurt (during) sophomore summer (of grassroots play),” Elohim said. “(Recruiting coordinator Ronnie) Brewer and Coach Musselman communicated with me the whole time, and their play style and system I feel like fits my game.”

Elohim said he suffered his injury during the early stages of Nike EYBL circuit play in 2022.

“It was a knee injury,” he said. “I had to get a PRP procedure and was out for like six months. It was during like the second session of EYBL after my sophomore season.”

Elohim believes he’s beyond 100% healthy at this time

“Yeah, I’m 1000%,” he said.

As part of his Arkansas courtship, Elohim said he received a player testimonial from a very recent Razorback one-and-done NBA Draft lottery pick.

“I have a really good relationship with Anthony Black,” Elohim said. “He had really good things to say about his experience.”

Elohim said his Arkansas recruitment has been via coaching-staff-by-committee. Assistant coach Anthony Ruta was on hand over the summer when Elohim took part in the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp.

“The whole staff has been in contact with me often, but I’ve spoken the most probably with Coach Musselman, Coach Brewer, and (assitant coach Keith) Smart,” he said.

Elohim has a few ideas about what he’ll be paying attention to during his Arkansas visit, which will likely include attending a Hoop Hogs practice and attending the Football Hogs game against BYU.

“I’m looking forward to getting a feel for the school and community as well as the team and how things work for the most part,” he said.

In addition to Arkansas, he holds offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan, Texas, Oregon, Providence, Louisville, Kansas State, Arizona State, Florida State, Illinois, and Washington among others.

Elohim, a Kingston, New York, native who moved to the west coast in California when he was 8-years-old, said he has only one other visit scheduled at this time.

“I visit Providence on the 28th (of September), and there’s a few others in the works but those (Arkansas and Providence) are the confirmed ones,” he said.

He averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game for Sierra Canyon in 2022-23, which was his second season with the well known national independent high school. He played his 2023 spring and summer grassroots basketball with 17U Paul George Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, during which Arkansas coaches were also able to watch him compete.

Elohim averaged 19.3 points (on 56.0% field goal shooting), 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in ’20-21 as a high school freshman at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian. He moved on to Sierra Canyon for his sophomore season in ’21-22.

Elohim is a strong, sturdy, physical, athletic slasher with craft in his mid-range shot creation game plus three-point range in catch-and-shoot opportunities.