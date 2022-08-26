By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — It makes sense that Arkansas’ recent successful track record in Texas high school basketball recruiting coupled with having parental ties to the Razorbacks’ program has put 2025 big man Parker Jefferson and Hoop Hog coaches on a path of mutual interest.

Jefferson (6-9, 200, forward / center, Waxahachie, Texas, Rivals national No. 30 / 4-star prospect) is the son of TWO former Hogs — Carrie Parker (UA women’s basketball, 1993-97) and Mike Jefferson (UA football, offensive lineman lettered in 1997).

His mom was a sophomore when Arkansas reached the NCAA Tournament second round in ’94-95 under legendary coach Gary Blair.

Parker Jefferson said he’s been in contact with Arkansas’ coaching staff and is looking to take an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in the fall “to catch a football game.”

“I’ve been talking with Coach (Ronnie) Brewer (Hogs recruiting coordinator),” Jefferson told Hogville.net on Thursday. “Trying to figure out a visit date with him during the process.”

Jefferson confirmed that his parents remain high on the Hogs.

“They love Arkansas and support the (Hog) sports every year,” he said.

The Arkansas men’s basketball program swooped into the Lone Star State to sign two class of 2022 5-star prospects — current Hog freshmen Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh — while continuing to pursue top-shelf Texas talent in the 2023 (Ron Holland and Welsey Yates III among others) and 2024 (Dink Pate and Tre Johnson among others) recruiting classes.

“I’m kinda cool with AB, but Jordan I haven’t really met before, I know him of course though,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson now adds a sophomore presence among the Hoop Hogs’ recruiting interests in the Texas high school ranks.

He already holds scholarship offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State, and SMU with the Razorbacks among many other high-major programs getting involved.

“They just said they like how I play and that I’m one of their biggest priorities,” Jefferson recalled of his conversations with Hog coaches.

Jefferson played his spring / summer grassroots basketball with Texas-based 15U Pro Skills on the Nike E15 circuit.

As a freshman last season at Waxahachie, Jefferson averaged 15 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Jefferson is big and strong combining true inside-out talent as he can bang and finish effectively in the paint with plus-perimeter ball skills to shoot all the way out beyond the arc or use his dribble-drive set-up game to get to his spots in the mid-range.