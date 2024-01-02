By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program historically has been known for successfully recruiting and then succeeding while developing top-shelf guards, and certainly that trend has continued under fifth-year head coach Eric Musselman with the fruits of those labors potentially paying off down the road with the nation’s top-rated shooting guard in the class of 2025.

On Monday, Darryn Peterson (6-5; 195 pounds; native of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Huntington Prep in W.Va.; composite national No. 3 / 5-star overall prospect and composite No. 1 shooting guard) listed Arkansas among his Top 8 schools that includes Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Michigan, Baylor, Indiana, and Ohio State.

His father, Darryl Peterson, told Hogville that Arkansas will be among five schools that will get a visit from his son.

“We plan to visit (Arkansas),” Darryl Peterson said. “We are thinking end of February or middle March. We will visit five (schools). These next couple months will determine the five we visit.”

Darryl Peterson said the Arkansas program’s success with guards — Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Jr., Jordan Walsh, Moses Moody, and Isaiah Joe are a handful that were selected spanning the previous four NBA Drafts — has grabbed the full attention of his son.

“Darryn loves the style of play,” he said. “He calls it guard university. He feels Coach will put the ball in his hands and let him do what he does best — come off a lot of ball screens and make plays for himself and creating opportunities for others.

“He also loves how the Coaches keep in touch with him and our family, and constantly sending info about the team and stats on the guards so we understand exactly the impact Darryn (can have) coming in as a freshman.”

Arkansas coaches began recruiting Peterson in the past couple of years, offering him a scholarship in July 2022.

Darryn Peterson told Hogville on June 15, 2023, that “Muss” had just personally reached out to him after midnight, which marked the first opportunity for Division 1 head coaches to make direct contact with recruits in the 2025 class.

Peterson is averaging 24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks per game as junior at Huntington Prep this season.

From standpoints of size, high basketball IQ, scoring skill, and court instincts, Peterson reminds us of former Georgia star and current Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards at the same stage, although the latter is more explosively athletic.