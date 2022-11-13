By Kevin McPherson

FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month.

Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect) — the first class of 2025 recruit to receive a scholarship offer from Arkansas — was pleased with his experience on Friday in Arkansas’ second game of the regular season.

“This is my first time at a Bud Walton Arena game and the atmosphere is unbelievable,” Burgess said. “Arkansas played extremely hard and tough tonight, something Coach Hendrix has been big on for me and my teammates at Benton High School.”

Burgess said he intends to catch more Hog games in the future.

“Looking forward to many more games this Razorback season!” he said.

Burgess’ first stop in Fayetteville in the past month was to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game at Barnhill Arena in mid-October.

That first in-person viewing of the Hogs piqued Burgess’ interest in returning, which he did on Friday.

“The experience was good,” Burgess said following the Hogs’ intra-squad scrimmage. “I’ve seen a lot of good ball players that play the game the right way. I look forward to them playing during the season. You know Arkansas, it’s a big fanbase. The fans really support you out here.”

Burgess has no shortage of high-major programs recruiting him.

“It’s a lot of schools that stay in touch (with Burgess in recruiting): You’ve got Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas, and a lot of other schools. My strengths are attacking the rim, working on my jump shot, just getting better.”

Burgess was a force playing at both the 15U and 16U levels with the Arkansas Hawks on the Adidas 3SSB grassroots circuit in the spring and summer of 2022, and his performances earned him an invitation to the Adidas 3SSB All American Camp as well as the prestigious Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Camp, the latter being a platform for future McDonald’s All American consideration.

Burgess possesses a combination of length, athleticism, and skill as a triple-threat (shooting, slashing, and passing) as he uses smooth long strides to move easily from end to end.

Linked below are video highlights of Burgess from a Benton Panthers practice in October …

At Benton Panthers practice on Wed to check out 2025 Hog offer & Nat'l No. 17 / 4-star Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks) … let's get started with some throwdown action during drill work …



(sponsored by Parkway Automotive in Little Rock) … pic.twitter.com/XPDjtr6vkm — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 26, 2022

Gimme that right corner triple Terrion!! 2025 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 17 / 4-star @TerrionBurgess (6-9 wing) … pic.twitter.com/y8SNsDhvFs — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 26, 2022

2025 Hog target & Nat'l No. 17 / 4-star Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 wing, Benton, Arkansas Hawks) splashes a triple, gets a stl at other end, then cruises coast-to-coast for layup during Panthers practice on Wed … Burgess is athletic, smooth, & quick for a long-strider pic.twitter.com/dfKFbBhJun — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 26, 2022

Putback smash by 2025 Arkansas target & Nat'l No. 17 / 4-star Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 wing) during 5-on-5 live action at Benton Panthers practice on Wed … pic.twitter.com/hVWAqHBNmm — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 27, 2022

Quick recognition on the high-low dime by 2025 Arkansas target & Nat'l No. 17 / 4-star Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 wing) during 5-on-5 live action at Benton Panthers practice on Wed … pic.twitter.com/m6Kc8e8Ne4 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 27, 2022

Windmill whammy courtsey of 2025 Hog target & Nat'l No. 17 / 4-star Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 wing, Benton, Arkansas Hawks) during 5-on-5 live action at Panthers' practice on Wed … pic.twitter.com/aocNA28Ggv — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 27, 2022