’21 4* SF Duncan Powell has committed to Hoop Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — 2021 4-star forward Duncan Powell committed to Arkansas on Thursday, less than two weeks following his unofficial visit.

“I talked with Coach Musselman and Coach Crutchfield, and they told me how much of a family it was,” said Powell, who became the first high school prospect to commit to Arkansas in the new Musselman era. “And I love that family atmosphere, and the (Razorbacks) fanbase.

“I told them I was ready to make a decision. It felt good. I called Coach Crutchfield and Coach Musselman.”

Powell, who confirmed that he’ll transfer from Huntington Prep back to DeSoto High School next week, said his visit to Arkansas sold him on the Hogs.

“It showed me how much the fanbase and Fayetteville community supports the Arkansas Razorback.”

Powell chose the Hogs over Ole Miss, TCU, SMU, St. Louis, and Tulsa.

He said he’s talking to Arkansas coaches about taking another visit in the near future, probably during basketball season.

Powell’s length & skill combo is reminiscent of Musselman’s twin duo of Cody and Caleb Martin who starred for him at Nevada last year and are now signed with the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats.

“I feel that’s a great comparison,” Powell said. “I just want to come in and help Arkansas hang a lot of banners.

“With Coach Musselman and the shift in Arkansas basketball, and my commitment, I feel like we can help get the program back to Final Fours and winning championships.”