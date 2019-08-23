’21 Hog offer & 5* CF Harrison Ingram on UA visit: “I felt like I was at home”

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2021 Hog offer and versatile 5-star Harrison Ingram on Tuesday expressed excitement as he anticipated his upcoming unofficial visit to Arkansas, and on Thursday he said the experience lived up to his expectations and then some.

“I felt like I was at home,” said Ingram, who arrived in Fayetteville with his father late Wednesday night for an on-campus visit that began at 9 a.m. on Thursday. “Even though it was my first time being there, I felt like I’ve known the coaching staff my entire life.

“Amazing, ridiculous. They broke down my strengths and weaknesses in incredible detail. I loved it.”

Ingram (6-7, 200, combo forward, Dallas St. Mark’s, 17U YGC36, national No. 15 / 5-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) drove home the point that his trip to Fayetteville was not just a sight-seeing tour, saying of his Arkansas interest: “It’s real.”

As for setting up an official visit to return to Fayetteville, Ingram said that’s what he plans to do.

“Oh, for sure,” he said. “We just need to find (a date), and we’re still talking about that.”

Ingram also talked about his Hoop Hogs connections.

“Coach Musselman’s sister’s son, his nephew, goes to my high school,” Ingram said. “Also, (Arkansas junior wing) Mason Jones played AAU basketball with my older brother. When I was in the 8th grade, I met Coach (Corey) Williams when he was the head coach at Stetson University, and he and my Dad have been friends for awhile.”

With a strong and athletic frame, perimeter ball-handling and driving skill, and a high court IQ Ingram has proven to be a matchup nightmare for opponents.

“They said they want the ball in my hands, in pick-and-rolls,” Ingram said. “Offensive rebounding is one of my strengths, and the coaches said they want all five guys crashing the boards with the ability to rebound and then push the ball up the floor. They really like my versatility.”

Ingram was often seen playing point-forward in mid-July during the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, Ala., as Arkansas coaches watched him compete in what was the only July live-evaluation period for the various shoe circuits.

Ingram also led his 17U YGC36 squad to an Adidas Gauntlet Finale title in Los Angeles, finishing with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in a 59-58 win over 17U Compton Magic Elite in the championship game on July 20.

In early June, Ingram showed well at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in while earning a spot in the Top 50 all-star game there.

As a sophomore in 2018-19, Ingram averaged 18.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for a St. Mark’s team that finished the season 29-5.

Ingram has already topped 20 scholarship offers from NCAA Divison 1 schools, a list that includes Arkansas, Kansas, UCLA, Texas Tech, Georgetown, Marquette, Florida, Purdue, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Baylor, Ole Miss, TCU, Illinois, Texas A&M, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Houston, and SMU among others.

He’s also drawing interest from Kentucky and North Carolina.

“I think I’ll probably go football season, get some unofficials (during) football season, probably get in three or four,” Ingram said on July 12 regarding when he’d likely start taking visits.

Ingram has often talked fondly about his relationship with Arkansas coaches, and he hinted in mid-July that the Hogs were in good shape for an upcoming visit.

“They’re high,” Ingram said on July 12 regarding where Arkansas was ranked on his wish list of schools. “I don’t like to tell who is first, second, third, but let’s say they’re high.”

Linked below is a Harrison Ingram highlight and an interview from the Addias Gauntlet Summer Championships in mid-July in Hoover, Ala, as well as a highlight reel from the Great American Shootout in April …

Smash & dime courtesy of '21 Arkansas offer & Nat'l Top 30 / 4* Harrison Ingram @Harrisoniingram (6-7 CF, Dallas St. Mark's, 17U YGC36) … he played point-forward Fri at Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, AL … he had game-high 16 pts in 74-49 win vs 17U Game Elite pic.twitter.com/11SzFOE5iE — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 12, 2019