21)Hogs battle 2)Tide; fall 35-42 in Tuscaloosa

Alabama scored first off a turnover, with a field goal in the 1st quarter. Then to start the second, Bryce Young connected with John Metchie for a 20 yard touchdown to give the Tide a 10-0 lead.

Arkansas responded with a 13 play, 96 yard touchdown drive that ended with a pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks.

It took Alabama 2 plays to respond to the Arkansas touchdown with a 79 yard pass from Young to Jameson Williams and a 17-7 lead.

The Hogs continued to keep it competitive. Jefferson connected with Warren Thompson to the 1/2 yard line, and then Dominique Johnson finished off the drive to make it 17-14 game.

Young connected with Williams once again before the end of the half to give the Crimson Tide a 24-14 lead.

Alabama scored on the first drive of the 2nd half, and the Arkansas scored on their first drive. 31-21 ballgame.

Next up for Arkansas, they host Missouri Friday at 2:30pm on CBS for Senior Day.