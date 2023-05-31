FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has turned its fortunes around on the football field with Sam Pittman as head coach and the hope is that continues in 2023.

Arkansas was 3-7 in Pittman’s first season in 2020 against an all-SEC schedule. That normally wouldn’t look that impressive, but Arkansas had won one SEC game in the three previous seasons combined prior to Pittman’s arrival.

In 2021, that record jumped to 9-4 with a win the Outback Bowl over Penn State. Last season, Arkansas fell to 7-6 and captured a wild win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Truth is thanks to some odd officiating the Hogs had to win the game three times.

That gives Pittman a 19-17 record in three seasons. The general feel around the program is positive. As noted part of the reason for that feel is how far Arkansas had fallen prior to his arrival. But also part of it is the Hogs are competitive in virtually every game now instead of getting blown out by 40-50 points.

With all that said, here’s three reasons for concern heading into 2023.

The Schedule

This isn’t a whine saying Arkansas is playing a tough schedule, that is always the case in the SEC. The non-conference portion this season is much more favorable than the one in 2022. The concern is with Texas A&M counting as a home game, the Razorbacks won’t play an SEC game in Fayetteville until Saturday, Oct. 21 when Mississippi State rolls into town. That is the fifth SEC game of the season. In other words half the SEC schedule will have already be played when Arkansas gets to play a conference game in Razorback Stadium. They go to LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss and face the Aggies in Arlington, Texas, prior to getting a Fayetteville conference game. If they can survive that gauntlet they should be fine, but what if they are 1-3 or 0-4 in those games? Pittman better convince his players they can be Road Warriors this season because that is a brutal road stretch to open conference play. After Mississippi State, they go to Florida yet again before hosting Auburn, Florida International and Missouri to end the season. The Hogs open in Little Rock against Western Carolina before hosting Kent State and BYU in Fayetteville.

Key Starters Gone

Any team that returns quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Rocket Sanders and offensive linemen Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham has a chance to be very good on that side of the ball. But the Hogs lost seven starters on offense. They also lost a lot of key players on defense including two outstanding linebackers in Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool. Losing Quincey McAdoo to an injury certainly adds to the questions on that side of the ball. He and Dwight McGlothern provided outstanding cornerbacks for the Hogs. The good news Arkansas has recruited well and several out of the portal will play key roles. If the newcomers turn into positives early on then this team will be fine, but until the chemistry and all comes together it remains a question mark. To be clear, while Arkansas did lose a lot of starters and experience off of the 2022 team, they aren’t void of talent.

New Coordinators Brings Questions

Arkansas doesn’t just have five new assistants, they have new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Dan Enos (offense) and Travis Williams (defense) are anything but a negative, but this ties back to the schedule. The players need to learn and gel in the new systems quickly since the schedule puts them on the road so much early on in key SEC games. Enos and Williams both should prove to be outstanding hires by Pittman. Once again, that isn’t being questioned. What is being questioned how quickly can the players gel in the new system. The good thing is they have three non-conference games to open the season including what should be a good test against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Razorback Stadium. If the move to two new coordinators is a smooth and quick one then this concern will likely go out the window. Once again, both should prove to be great hires just the SEC portion of the early schedule isn’t a favorable one.