FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will begin spring football practice on Sunday, March 13, and will have several position battles set to get underway.

Gone are all the super seniors who played last season, but enter 21 recruits who enrolled at midterm. Arkansas is obviously coming off a 9-4 season that saw it end with a win in the Outback Bowl over Penn State.

Sam Pittman is set to begin his third season at Arkansas and owns a record of 12-11 in two years. That record is more impressive when one considers his first season was against an SEC-only schedule. The SEC didn’t do him any favors that season either adding Florida and Georgia to the other eight schools they faced.

Here’s three positions to keep an eye on in the spring.

Wide Receiver — Gone are Treylon Burks (66-1,104-11), De’Vion Warren (15-243) and Tyson Morris (24-337-2) which was a lot of production. Warren Thompson is the leading receiver returning after grabbing 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Ketron Jackson added five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. Kenny Guiton will be working a lot of new faces. Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson both redshirted last season as true freshmen. Arkansas added Jaden Haselwood as a transfer from Oklahoma where he led the team with 39 receptions. Haselwood is on campus as is Quincey McAdoo from Clarendon. Haselwood could be Burks’ replacement. McAdoo will get a long look to step in immediately as will Isaiah Sategna and Sam Mbake who will report in late May or early June.

Linebacker — Bumper Pool elected to return and that was huge for Mike Scherer and the linebacker position. He was the leading tackler for the Hogs in 2021 when he had 125 tackles, including 45 solo, and 7.5 for loss. Pool will be among the best in the SEC and nation. Gone are Grant Morgan (101 tackles) and Hayden Henry (100) who teamed with Pool to give Scherer one of the best three-man rotations at linebacker in college football. Chris Paul is back after playing in four games to preserve his freshman season. Jackson Woodard is a walk-on linebacker who is very impressive. Drew Sanders transferred in at midterm from Alabama where he started some games. Like Haselwood, Sanders is a former five-star recruit. Arkansas signed three high school linebackers and all enrolled at midterm. The three are Jordan Crook, Kaden Henley and Mani Powell.

Defensive Line — Gone are Tre Williams, Markell Utsey and John Ridgeway. New defensive line coach Deke Adams will have to reshape the entire line since those three started the majority of the games. But the Hogs aren’t without talent. Zach Williams returns at end after finishing with 23 tackles, 5.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. Eric Gregory can play all the positions on the defensive line. He returns after having 27 tackles. four for loss and a sack. Taurean Carter (24 tackles, 3.0 for loss and 1.0 sack) and Isaiah Nichols (21, 3.5 and 1.5) return inside. Jashaud Stewart (7 tackles), Eric Thomas (5) and Mataio Soli (6) return at the ends. Cam Ball is a big defensive tackle who redshirted as a true freshman. Landon Jackson brings high expectations from LSU while the Hogs signed JJ Hollingsworth and Nico Davillier. Jackson and Hollingsworth are on campus while Davillier will report in late May or early June. Arkansas could still add a transfer or two on the defensive line with the remaining scholarships in the Class of 2022. Arkansas has some other younger defensive linemen to watch such as Marcus Miller and Jon Hill.