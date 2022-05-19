FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas returns several starters on offense, but some younger players are needed to step up particularly at some positions.

On Wednesday, three redshirt freshmen on defense were listed. The Hogs need some players on offense to step up as well particularly at wide receiver.

Here’s a closer look at three redshirt freshmen needed to step up on offense this fall.

Devon Manuel, OT, 6-9, 366, Sunset (La.) Beau Chene

He likely won’t be asked to make a huge impact in 2022 barring injuries, but Manuel is someone Sam Pittman spoke highly of throughout the spring. He has the size and talent to eventually be a force on the offensive line. Arkansas welcomes back four starters on that unit this fall. But Manuel and others will be asked to provide quality depth.

Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 173, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

Played in four games so he was able to keep his redshirt season. In addition to being in the mix at wide receiver following the loss of Treylon Burks, Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren he will also likely be the punt returner. He caught three passes for five yards in 2021. He returned three punts for 53 yards with a long of 27.

(Tie) Landon Rogers, WR, 6-4, 201, Little Rock Parkview or Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 180, DeSoto (Texas)

Neither seemed to make the move that Stephens did in the spring, but hard work this summer and then make a move in preseason camp should help propel either or both into the picture for playing time in 2022. Rogers came to Arkansas as a quarterback and also then moved to tight end last fall. This spring his time was spent at wide receiver. Pittman has praised both Wilson and Rogers at various times.