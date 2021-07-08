3-star DL Nico Davillier opens up on commitment to his home state Hogs

Davillier becomes the second 2022 Arkansas commit out of Maumelle.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Nico Davillier is “1000% committed” and set to join the Hogs next year.

Nick Walters visits with the 6’4, 275 lb Maumelle defensive lineman to hear why he pledged to Arkansas on June 27th over a long list of SEC, Big 12, and Big Ten schools. Davillier discusses his future on the team, thoughts on Sam Pittman, his relationship with Razorback commits like Maumelle OT Andrew Chamblee, and why he believes the program is on the upswing.

Plus, hear how Davillier and his family were pushed from Louisiana to Arkansas due to Hurricane Katrina, leading years later to becoming a future Hog.