FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn are both coming off a bye week so Saturday’s game should be a good one.

The Hogs and Auburn are tied with Texas A&M at 1-3 in the SEC West so the winner of this game will move up in the standings. Here’s five things Arkansas can do to win the game.

Run Ball With Success

The Razorbacks must be able to run the ball with success against Auburn. The Tigers haven’t been very good at stopping the run and that is one of Arkansas’ strengths led by Rocket Sanders. The Tigers are giving up 204.4 yards per game on the ground. Sanders, AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson need to have big days for the Hogs. Arkansas is averaging 240 yards on the ground each game which ranks second in the SEC behind only Ole Miss.

Third Down Success on Both Sides

The Razorbacks need to have success on third down both offensively and defensively. Arkansas’ defense did a good job of getting off the field against BYU on third down. Likewise, Arkansas’ offense was very good on third-down conversions against BYU. Both sides of the ball struggled on third down against Mississippi State. The offense needs to score a lot of points to help defeat Auburn and maintaining drives allows the defense to also get more rest on the sidelines.

Eliminate Turnovers, Cut Down on Penalties

Arkansas only had one turnover against BYU while getting three. That is a complete formula for success. If Arkansas can eliminate turnovers and keep the penalties at a minimum they should be successful against Auburn. The games where the Hogs have struggled with penalties they have had a hard time winning.

Pressure Quarterback

Auburn’s quarterbacks have been sacked 18 times this season. Robby Ashford has been sacked 10 times himself. Auburn’s offensive line is questionable. Auburn is only averaging 22.3 points per game. Ashford, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter are the main threats. If Arkansas can get pressure on Ashford the passing game should struggle. They will have to contain those three in the running game, but if the Hogs make Auburn one dimensional that should be easier to achieve.

Big Game From KJ Jefferson

When Arkansas’ offense is clicking like it did against BYU it’s very hard to slow it down. KJ Jefferson was on fire against BYU. He only has one interception this season and that bounced off a receiver’s hands. With Arkansas’ defense struggling due to injuries the offense needs to carry the load in these final five game. Jefferson is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and if he gets hot against Auburn the Hogs will be very difficult to beat.