FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will close the season with some momentum when they host No. 9 Missouri on Friday.

Arkansas (4-7, 1-6) would love nothing more than to put a negative ending to the Missouri (9-2, 5-2) regular season. The Hogs are 2-1 against Missouri in Fayetteville while having not won against them in Columbia and lost the one time they played in Little Rock.

Here’s five keys for Arkansas to get the win.

Eliminate Explosive Plays

Quarterback Brady Cook, running back Cody Schrader and wide receiver Luther Burden can cause any defensive coordinator to have nightmares. Theo Wease and Mookie Cooper are also threats at wide receiver and can beat a team if too much attention is paid to Burden. The Tigers have the weapons to put points up very quickly on a defense. Arkansas has got to eliminate the explosive plays by Missouri and also get off the field on third down. Don’t let the Tigers extend drives.

Have Balanced Offense

Kenny Guiton has got to keep the Missouri defense off balance with his play calling. The Hogs will have to get the running game done without Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and Rashod Dubinion. Isaiah Augustave, AJ Green and Dominique Johnson are more than capable of carrying the load on the ground. The offensive line has got to open holes for the backs and protect KJ Jefferson giving him time to pass. Jefferson filled in for Feleipe Franks at Missouri when he was a redshirt freshman and had a big game. The Hogs need that type performance again on Friday.

Cut Down on Penalties, Eliminate Turnovers

The Hogs have done a better job recently cutting down on turnovers and they have to continue that on Friday. Arkansas had six penalties for 70 yards against FIU. It’s important they don’t have penalties that put an already challenged offense behind the chains. Same thing on defense the Hogs can’t commit penalties that give Missouri extra chances.

Get Big Game From KJ Jefferson

This has already been touched on some in the other keys, but it’s worth repeating for Hogs to have any chance in this game they need to get a great game from Jefferson. He’s capable of keeping Missouri’s defense on its heels if the team blocks for him and also he runs the ball well. Jefferson now owns six offensive records at Arkansas and can add to them on Friday.

Get Momentum Early

The Hogs need to make good things happen early to get the crowd into the game. The Hogs can’t allow Missouri to get the momentum and turn it into a one-sided game early on. The longer Arkansas stays in the game odds they can win go up tremendously. Sam Pittman is returning in 2024 and a win on Friday would create some momentum heading into the offseason.