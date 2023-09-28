FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hopes to secure a win over Texas A&M Saturday in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

Arkansas (2-2, 0-1) has only beaten Texas A&M once since the Aggies joined the SEC. Sam Pittman’s Hogs defeated the Aggies 20-10 on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. This will be the 12th meeting of the two old Southwest Conference teams with both in the SEC.

Here’s five keys for Arkansas to get the win.

Eliminate Excessive Penalties

Arkansas started the season 2-0 and during that pair of games they committed a combined 11 penalties, including only four against Kent State. Sure Western Carolina and Kent State were lesser foes, but the cold, hard truth is the Razorbacks could still be undefeated without excessive penalties. Arkansas had 14 in a 38-31 loss to BYU and then 11 last week falling to LSU 34-31. This isn’t a bad Arkansas team, but they aren’t good enough to beat any SEC team with double-digit penalties. They simply aren’t good enough to overcome those self-inflicted things. They are good enough to win most, if not all, the games left on the schedule if they cut out so many penalties. The question is will they eliminate them? Last week, LSU had five penalties against Arkansas. That is a manageable number.

Get 7 Not 3 in Red Zone

Arkansas came out fired up against LSU and went up 6-0 while dominating the game to that point and most of the first half. But even then most Arkansas fans and observers were concerned the Razorbacks were settling for Cam Little field goals and not punching the ball in the end zone. Arkansas had a third-and-goal at the LSU 1. An offensive lineman moved and thus the ball was moved back to the 6-yard line. A field goal followed an incomplete pass. In last year’s 23-21 loss to the Aggies Arkansas got into the red zone three times and only got points once. That led to the disappointing loss after Arkansas had jumped out to a 14-0 lead. This season, the Hogs can’t waste trips to the red zone and have to get points down there. Seven is definitely the preferred amount, but have to make sure they at least get three. The Aggies got into the Arkansas red zone three times and scored each time. Thus the two-point win.

Improve Secondary Play

Arkansas had no answers for LSU’s passing game last week beginning with the last series of the first half. Despite dominating up to that point, they simply had no answers going forward. Max Johnson is a good quarterback, but isn’t a Jayden Daniels. A&M has two very, very talented wide receivers in Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith. The Hogs have to get some stops and keep the plays in front of them. Brian Thomas Jr. caught two 49-yard touchdown passes from Daniels. Thomas finished with five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers also had a good game. Arkansas has to do a better job of pass coverage this week. Also the defense needs to apply pressure to Johnson.

Be Smart With Timeouts

Arkansas used two timeouts in the third quarter against LSU and then burned its last one early in the fourth quarter. They had no timeouts to use at end of game when LSU was driving for the winning field goal with five seconds left. Pittman and the players made available to the media addressed this and feel the issue will be fixed this week.

Continue Growth On Offensive Line

Arkansas has gotten better on the offensive line the past two weeks despite losing. However, they still have make big strides to get where they need to be. They have to cut out the penalties, but also open holes for running game as well as protect KJ Jefferson. He was sacked four times by LSU. Arkansas only averaged 3.7 yards per carry on the ground. The offensive line has three new starters this season and the unit seems to be getting healthier. They will need to play a good, clean game this week and open holes for Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and the other running backs. That is assuming Sanders plays, but regardless AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson are capable running backs.