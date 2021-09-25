5 Things to Know Following No.16 Arkansas Defeating No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10

ARLINGTON — For the first time since 2011 Arkansas has won the Southwest Classic defeating Texas A&M 20-10.

Sam Pittman becomes the first head coach since Bobby Petrino to defeat the Aggies. The Hogs used an efficient offense and outstanding defense to get the victory.

KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks

Jefferson and Burks struggled some connecting in the season opener, but as the season has progressed they are clicking very well. Against Georgia Southern, Jefferson hit Burks with a 91-yard touchdown pass. On Saturday, the two hooked up for six receptions for 167 yards including a huge 85-yard touchdown play. Burks got one-on-one press coverage on him, Kendal Briles saw it and sent the play into Jefferson. The talented redshirt sophomore quarterback hit Burks in stride for the long touchdown and 10-0 lead.

Yes He Can Pass

When the season started some questioned if Jefferson could pass well enough for the Hogs to win big games. He has now beaten Texas and Texas A&M. On Saturday Jefferson was 7 of 15 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Despite being injured he carried eight times for 50 yards which was good enough for second on the team. He also had a 48-yard touchdown pass to true freshman running back AJ Green which featured his speed and some very poor tackling attempts by the Aggies.

True Freshman and Pressure?

True freshman kicker Cam Little remains perfect on the season adding two more field goals against the Aggies. He hit a 46-yard field goal with 8:20 remaining in the first quarter giving the Hogs a 3-0 lead. The last one was a 24-yard field goal with 8:39 remaining in the game and pushed the Hogs up by the final margin of victory. While the 24-yard one was a shorter kick it had a large amount of pressure. Jefferson was hurt at the the time and out of the game. Later Burks went out with an injury. Little making the 24-yard kick meant the Aggies would have to score twice in the final 8:39. He is now perfect on eight field goals and 17 point after touchdowns.

Linebacker Trio

No team in the country probably has a better trio of linebackers than Arkansas. Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry has been outstanding all season. Pool led the Hogs on Saturday with eight tackles, including five solo, one for loss, and a pass breakup. Henry was next with seven tackles, including five solo, two for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry. Morgan had five tackles, including four solo, one for loss, a pass breakup and a team-leading three quarterback hurries.

Southwest Classic

Arkansas’ win moved them within 6-4 in the 10 Southwest Classics played. The Hogs lead the all-time series against A&M 42-33-3. The two teams will meet at AT&T Stadium through at least 2024. The last Arkansas team to start 4-0 on the season was the 2003 Hogs. In 2010, Arkansas beat Georgia to start the SEC 1-0. This was the first time the two teams have faced off as ranked teams since the 2016 matchup. Texas A&M was No. 10 going into that season’s matchup while Arkansas was No. 17. The attendance on Saturday was 57,992.