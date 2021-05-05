(6) Razorback Soccer Takes On (11) Santa Clara For Spot In Elite 8

CARY, N.C. – Sixth-seeded Razorback Soccer (12-3, 7-1 SEC) prepares for just the second Sweet 16 appearance in program history when it faces (11) Santa Clara (8-1, 7-0 WCC) on Wednesday night at WakeMed Field. Arkansas is meeting SCU for the first time in program history. The last time the Razorbacks made it this deep in the postseason was the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2013.

Match 16 Info

Opponent: (11) Santa Clara Broncos

Date: Wednesday, May 5

First Kick: 8 p.m. CT

Stream: bit.ly/3nIMfGt

Match Central: bit.ly/33cxnH6

Scouting the Broncos

Santa Clara comes in as the 11th-seed and downed Ohio State, 4-1, in the Second Round. The Broncos won their 11th West Coast Conference championship with a perfect 7-0 league record. Nine Santa Clara players were honored with All-West Coast Conference awards, including the WCC Defensive Player of the Year, Alex Loera, and the WCC Freshman of the Year, Sally Menti.

The Broncos are led by Kelsey Turnbow who has eight goals, four assists, and has put away three game-winners. Santa Clara brings in the sixth ranked scoring offense of 2.88 and its 8.75 points per game is second nationally.

Last Time Out

The Razorbacks advanced to the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 win over Utah Valley on Saturday, May 1st at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C. Parker Goins netted a brace while Kaelee Van Gundy connected on a long-distance blast to send the Razorbacks to the next round. The Razorbacks tallied 13 shots on the afternoon and put seven of them on frame. Arkansas ‘keeper Hannah Warner made four saves between the posts. The three goals netted by Arkansas are the second most that Utah Valley allowed in a single game this season.

Quick Kicks

>> Arkansas comes into the NCAA Tournament as the highest-seeded SEC team. This is the second-straight year the Hogs earned a national seed.

>> This is the Razorbacks’ seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in eight seasons. The seven appearances are the only in program history and have all come under Head Coach Colby Hale. This is just the second Sweet 16 appearance in program history and first since 2013.

>> The Hogs will be meeting Santa Clara for the first time in program history.

>> A win against the Broncos would send Arkansas to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

>> The Razorbacks offense is currently the SEC leaders in total points (110), goals (37), and assists (36). Those numbers also rank in the top 13 nationally. The Hogs’ 8.67 shots on goal per game comes in at No. 6 in the NCAA.

>> Oklahoma State transfer Hannah Warner joined the squad this spring and has played all 360 minutes in goal.