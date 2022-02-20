PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Four Razorbacks are among the top 30 and #6 Arkansas is seventh in the 14-team Watersound Invitational, played at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course.

The Razorbacks posted an opening-round, 5-over-par 293. Only four teams were under par after 18 holes including leader #17 Georgia Tech (-3), Virginia Tech and #4 North Carolina at -2, and #34 North Carolina State (-1).

Luke Long leads the Razorback quintet after firing an even-par 72 to tie for 14th. He posted the second-best birdie total on day one with five (four in the field had six).

Segundo Oliva Pinto, who finished his round with eight straight pars, was 1-over and is tied for 21st.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Julian Perico are tied for 30th, each turning in a 2-over 74. Fernandez de Oliveira had back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16 to move the Razorbacks to seventh. Perico had the second-best par total with 14 (two others had 15).

Juan Camilo Vesga, playing as an individual, is tied for 54th after his opening-round 77 and Enrique Dimayuga is tied for 60th (79).

Round two of three at the Watersound Invitational is set for Monday.