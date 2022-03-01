CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – Julian Perico shot a season-low 65 (-6) and jumped 22 spots to tie for 12 while Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira recorded his fifth top 10 (in six events) to lead #7 Arkansas to a fourth-place finish at the Cabo Collegiate, presented by CFO4Life, with a 28-under-par score of 824, four shots off the winning total.

The 54-hole score of 824 is a school record, bettering the total of 826 set twice (fall of 2017 and spring of 2005). However, with Cabo del Sol – Cove Club Course being a par 71 layout, the score of 28-under is the second-best in relation to par this year and ties for fifth-best overall.

The Razorbacks earn their fifth top 5 finish (in six stroke play events) and defeated six of the nation’s top 30 teams, including #2 Arizona State, #3 Oklahoma State, #8 Stanford, #10 Tennessee, #16 Ole Miss and #28 Arizona.

Arkansas caught fire midway through the final round, taking the lead at 26-under-par and the Hogs got to as low at 30-under. However, #21 Vanderbilt surged late to win with a 54-hole score of 820 (-32) thanks to a 19-under-par round of 265 Tuesday. No. 6 Texas Tech had the round of the day (22-under-par 262) and shot up six spots to finish second (822), two strokes off the lead. The 36-hole leader, #41 Florida State, finished third at 823.

Highlights include:

• The Razorbacks’ score of 28-under ties for fifth for the lowest team score in relation to par. (The Hogs posted a score of 29-under earlier this spring at the Arizona Intercollegiate.)

• Perico’s score of 65 is two strokes better than his previous best round of the season and his 54-hole total of 206 is eight strokes better than his previous best.

• Perico had six birdies (three on each nine) and his third eagle of the season. He owns the school record with 21 eagles. He now has 57 career rounds of par or better, including 32 rounds in the 60’s.

• Perico played the par 3’s at -3, tying for second-best in the field.

• Fernandez de Oliveira now has eight career top-10 finishes, including five this season.

• Fernandez de Oliveira had 17 birdies to rank second in the field.

• Segundo Oliva Pinto and Luke Long both had five birdies in the closing round and tied for 24th (5-under 208).

• Wil Gibson posted a 54-hole score of 212, his second-best three-day total. He carded a 2-under 69 in the final round for his third career round in the 60’s.

• Arkansas led the field with 68 birdies – two better than second – and was second in the field by playing the par 4’s at 11-under par.

The Razorbacks return to action Mar. 12-13 at the Arizona N.I.T.

CABO COLLEGIATE TEAM SCORES (FINAL)

1 #21 Vanderbilt 820 (-32)

2 #6 Texas Tech 822 (-30)

3 #41 Florida State 823 (-29)

4 #7 Arkansas 824 (-28)

5 #16 Ole Miss 830 (-22)

6 #10 Tennessee 831 (-21)

7 #3 Oklahoma State 832 (-20)

8 California 836 (-16)

T9 #2 Arizona State 840 (-12)

T9 Houston 840 (-12)

11 #8 Stanford 842 (-10)

12 Baylor 843 (-9)

13 #28 Ariz­ona 847 (-5)

14 Alabama 848 (-4)

15 Rice 878 (+26)