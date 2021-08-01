A five-star visitor, a new Top-50 target in our Hog Hoops Report

The Arkansas men’s basketball team has had a busy weekend and our team breaks down the biggest recruiting stories with the Razorbacks, starting with a big five-star visitor.

Little Rock native and five-star recruit, Bryson Warren, took an unofficial visit to the Hill on Sunday. Hogville insider, Kevin McPherson, gives some more details on Warren’s visit with Eric Musselman.

2023 Hog offer & ESPN Nat'l No. 15 / 5-star Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG, Little Rock native, Link Academy in MO) here w/Head Hog @EricPMusselman on his unofficial visit to Arkansas … one of the most talented & skilled scoring point guards in the nation is on the Hill !! pic.twitter.com/mE3aZZwwAg — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) August 1, 2021

Plus, McPherson shares some new knowledge of a Top-50 national recruit that has Arkansas shooting to the top of his final list of schools. Can the Hogs make a quick impression before he makes a decision?

And finally, we give you a full update on the pro Hogs in the NBA, including the latest on Bobby Portis reportedly opting out of his contract in Milwaukee. Plus, which Razorbacks will you see in the NBA Summer League.

All that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops Report!