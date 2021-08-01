A five-star visitor, a new Top-50 target in our Hog Hoops Report

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

The Arkansas men’s basketball team has had a busy weekend and our team breaks down the biggest recruiting stories with the Razorbacks, starting with a big five-star visitor.

Little Rock native and five-star recruit, Bryson Warren, took an unofficial visit to the Hill on Sunday. Hogville insider, Kevin McPherson, gives some more details on Warren’s visit with Eric Musselman.

Plus, McPherson shares some new knowledge of a Top-50 national recruit that has Arkansas shooting to the top of his final list of schools. Can the Hogs make a quick impression before he makes a decision?

And finally, we give you a full update on the pro Hogs in the NBA, including the latest on Bobby Portis reportedly opting out of his contract in Milwaukee. Plus, which Razorbacks will you see in the NBA Summer League.

All that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops Report!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play