The Former NBA Champ, Bobby Portis, returned to a place that gave so much to him. Now he is giving back in a way he knows how and that’s through the game of basketball. Pro’s came out like Jabari Parker and Jevon Carter. Some Former Hogs also came out as well. Guys like Dusty Hannah’s, Alandise Harris, and Daryl Macon. Check out some of the highlights of the night.