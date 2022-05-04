FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – For the first time ever, John McDonnell Field will host the USATF Combined Events Championships this weekend.

It’s been a long time coming for an event like this to come to Arkansas.

Only eight tracks in the United States are able to host events like this and John McDonnell Field is one of them.

Our Courtney Mims took a lap around the track with Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter to talk about those USATF Combined Events Championships and what makes John McDonnell Field one of the best in the world.