FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With March Madness in full swing, the Arkansas Razorbacks look poised to make another deep run in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

But how do JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and company compare to the recent Hogs teams that made The Big Dance? With a pair of victories over the tournament’s first weekend, coach Eric Musselman’s 2021-2022 Razorbacks would stake their claim as one of the best half-dozen UA tourney teams of the last three decades.

Let’s take a look at the most successful squads that they hope to join:

#5. 1996. Coach Nolan Richardson guided the Hogs to the NCAA tournament for an impressive ninth straight year, but they went in unranked and drew the #12 seed in the East Region. They proceeded to pull off a pair of upsets to advance to the Sweet 16, defeating Penn State and Marquette. They were knocked out by coach John Calipari’s #1 seed UMass, who would later have their Final Four appearance vacated due to a player receiving improper gifts from an agent.

#4. 1993. The #4 seed in the East, the hardcourt Hogs finished ranked #12 in the final pre-tournament poll. They blew out Holy Cross by 30, then topped #5 overall St. John’s before falling to the eventual champion North Carolina Tar Heels. These Razorbacks were led by a pair of freshmen, with Scotty Thurman and Corliss Williamson providing glimpses of exactly how good the team would be in the very near future.

#3. 2021. With the 2020 tourney canceled due to COVID-19, last year’s squad was coach Musselman’s first postseason team at Arkansas, and they rode the Muss Bus all the way to the Elite Eight. Ranked #10 nationally, the Hogs got past Colgate with ease before a pair of two-point victories over Texas Tech and Oral Roberts before falling to the eventual champion Baylor Bears. Guard Moses Moody made the most of his lone season on The Hill, leading the team in scoring and notching double-digits in each game of the tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 29: Moses Moody #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks shoots over Mark Vital #11 of the Baylor Bears during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

#2. 1995. The Champs entered the tourney as the #6 team in the country and drew a #2 seed in the Midwest Region. They survived a first-round scare from the #15 seed, Texas Southern, then won back-to-back high scoring, overtime tilts against Syracuse and Memphis. A seven-point victory over Virginia sent the Hogs back to the Final Four, where they beat North Carolina in the national semis. But a second straight title eluded Arkansas, as they fell to the UCLA Bruins in the championship game.

#1. 1994. Coach Nolan. 40 minutes of hell. The Shot Heard ‘Round Arkansas. The 1994 Razorbacks remain the Gold Standard, and the team that all future Razorback basketball clubs will be compared to. The 1994 edition entered the dance #2 in America and ran the table, knocking off national powers Michigan, Arizona, and Duke en route to the program’s first and only National Championship to date. Corliss Williamson was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, and Scotty Thurman’s three-pointer with less than a minute to go will be remembered across The Natural State for years to come.

Coach Nolan Richardson, center, holds the trophy as the Arkansas team celebrates its victory, Monday, April 4, 1994, Charlotte, N.C. Arkansas beat Duke 76-72 to win the NCAA Final Four National Championship. The rest of the group is unidentified. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)

A couple of tournament wins would get the 2022 Razorbacks into this discussion. But it will take six straight to even mention them in the same breath as the legendary Hogs of 1994.