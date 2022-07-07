By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has released its Top 50 prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft and safety Jalen Catalon from Arkansas has made the list.

Catalon was the lone Razorback on the list and comes in at No. 46. Catalon is a redshirt junior from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy who played in only six games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Despite only playing in six games Catalon finished with 46 tackles which is eighth on the team. He had 1.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

In 2020 as a redshirt freshman during the COVID season, Catalon played in all 10 games and started nine at strong safety. He finished with 99 total tackles (51 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions, four passes broken up, one fumble recovery and a pair of forced fumbles. He led the team in solo tackles, tied for the lead in interceptions and ranked third in total tackles

Alabama had the No. 1 and 2 players on the list. No. 1 is quarterback Bryce Young while edge Will Anderson was No. 2.

