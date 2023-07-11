BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas pitcher Cody Adcock and third baseman Caleb Cali were both selected on the third and final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Adcock was taken in the 13th round by Cincinnati with the 378th overall pick of the draft while Cali was chosen by Seattle in the 16th round and the 487th choice.

The pair made it seven Razorbacks overall selected in the 20-round draft along with pitchers Jackson Wiggins and Hunter Hollan and the starting outfield of Tavian Josenberger, Jace Bohrofen and Jared Wegner.

Former Texarkana prep star Adcock started his career at Ole Miss and pitched against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament in 2021, before transferring to Crowder Community College.

He then matriculated to Fayetteville where he was 4-2 with a 5.88 ERA with a save in 52 innings this season for the Razorbacks while starting 8 games in his 26 appearances.

Cali, who began his career at Florida State where he redshirted, led Arkansas in hitting in SEC games with a .340 average along with 6 homers and 26 RBIs.

He hit .308 in all games for Arkansas this season with 9 home runs and 37 RBIs while starting 46 of the 51 games that he appeared in.

Cali was a first-team Junior College All-American as a sophomore for College of Central Florida in 2022 while hitting .438 with 17 home runs and 77 RBIs in 61 games.

He played as a redshirt freshmen at Hillsborough Community College, where he batted .230 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 32 games.

Arkansas also had one signee taken on Tuesday with Gabe Gaeckle of Aptos, Calif., going to Cincinnati in the 20th round and the 588th overall selection.

He was one of seven Arkansas signees or transfer portal additions to be chosen.

The signing deadline is July 25.

Photo by John D. James