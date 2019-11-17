Adrio Bailey Shines for Razorbacks in Victory over Montana

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior Adrio Bailey registered his first double-double on Saturday in a 64-46 victory over Montana in Bud Walton Arena before 13,058 fans.

Bailey had played in 94 games for Arkansas prior to Saturday and had 12 points and a caeer-high 11 rebounds. Following the game, Bailey talked about his game.

“I used my athletic ability and my quickness to maneuver around him and try to get some offensive and defensive boards,” Bailey said.

However, it wasn’t something that Bailey wanted to get overly excited about as he’s looking at the bigger picture.

“I don’t know,” Bailey said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited that I got it, but I want it to be the first of many, not just one game.”

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was pleased with the effort he got from Bailey.

“I think he’s doing a phenomenal job,” Musselman said. “When he plays that center spot he’s just so quick off the floor. I thought his offensive rebounds were phenomenal. He had one off a missed free throw that was awesome. He’s a guy that has the ability on our team to range rebound. And I thought he played a great all-round game.

“We played through him a little bit more tonight. He had the ball in his hands a little bit early in the game. We felt he had a quickness matchup against No. 23, Mack Anderson. And I felt he could outreach him to the glass and he went ahead and did that certainly on the offensive board.”

Junior Mason Jones led Arkansas with 19 points. He also talked about Bailey’s double-double.

“It was amazing,” Jones said. “I’ve known Adrio since high school, so I’ve been seeing it in AAU a lot of times on weekends. So seeing him put all the hard work in that he did this summer and it’s just cherishing his senior year it amazing. He knows that he has to continue with it. We’re not satisfied at all. We’re 3-0, but it’s three games we’re supposed to win. So as the competition gets harder, the more you’re going to see our true colors.

“We’re not going to sit here and cherish on his double-double. He knows he has to get back to work, and our team knows we can’t sit on this win. As long as we get back tomorrow, we’re going to be alright.”

Arkansas shot at a 76.9 clip from the free throw line hitting 20 of 26 on Saturday. Bailey was 4 of 6 and said Musselman had placed a big emphasis on improving that part of the team’s game from last season.

“He told us what we were in the country, and that didn’t sit too well with us,” Bailey said. “So, when we get up to that line, we are just poised. Just knock it down.”

Both Bailey and Jones talked about the scouting Musselman and his staff do and how that has them better prepared this year.

“Preparation is key,” Bailey said. “The way we prep for games, it would be hard to beat us.”

Bailey and the Razorbacks will be back in Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night to host Texas Southern at 7 p.m.