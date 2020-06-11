After drafted on Wednesday Kjerstad says it’s “starting to set it”

It’s been a whirlwind 12 hours for Heston Kjerstad following his selection by the Baltimore Orioles with the 2nd pick of the MLB Draft.

“It’s surreal. It’s really hard for me to explain all the emotions and everything that overtake you in that moment, but its definitely the greatest emotions I’ve ever had in my life,” say Kjerstad.

Kjerstad has been flooded with congratulations from current and former teammates, including Blaine Knight.

In a video put out by Knight, who is also with the Baltimore Orioles organization, he said, “Enjoy this day. Enjoy this moment. It is one you will remember for the rest of your life and I’ll see you soon buddy.”

“All the guys that have been there and played with, it wouldn’t have happened without them and they also helped me get to the level that I am at,” continues Kjerstad.

Baltimore knows they’re getting a power guy at the plate, but the former Arkansas outfielder wants to get better at all parts of his game.

“I think the main thing going forward is my plate discipline and swinging at good pitches consistently and that will help me out the most,” he said.

He’s waiting to hear what the next step is for him, but regardless of what that is, he’s ready to get going.

“They are my boss now and whatever they want me to do, that’s what I will do. It’s a job now so whatever they say goes and I’m just their worker.”

The Orioles farm system has eight teams all in the Maryland/Virginia region. Far Away from his hometown on Amarillo Texas. He’s never been to Baltimore, but, “I know where Maryland is at on the map and that is pretty much it.”

Kjerstad is not the 2nd highest player to be drafted from the Arkansas Razorback Baseball program.