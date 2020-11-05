Arkansas RB A’Montae Spivey Enters Transfer Portal

Photo courtesy of Arkansas Communications.

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman running back A’Montae Spivey has entered the transfer portal.

Spivey made the announcment Wednesday night.

He signed with Arkansas out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central in the Class of 2019. As a true freshman in 2019 Spivey played in two games thus saving his redshirt year. He carried seven times for 24 yards.

This season in four games, Spivey has carried four times for 11 yards.

Arkansas currently has senior Rakeem Boyd, sophomore Trelon Smith and true freshman Dominique Johnson at running back.

