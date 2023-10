FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas’ 7-3 loss against Mississippi State, Al Walcott, Brady Latham, and Chris “Pooh” Paul spoke to the media as the team falls to 2-6 on the season.

The athletes spoke on the offensive line’s struggles, the play of the defense, and how the locker room is handling another one-score loss.

