Arkansas pole vaulter Amanda Fassold earned the SEC Field Athlete of the Week following her victory in adverse surroundings at the John McDonnell Invitational with an outdoor career best vault of 14 feet, 4.5 inches (4.38).

Vaulting in cold and windy conditions, Fassold led an Arkansas 1st through 5th place sweep. First, she matched her previous outdoor best of 14-0.5 (4.28) on a second attempt after clearing the previous four bars on initial attempts.

Then Fassold managed a clearance at an outdoor best height of 14-4.5 on her third attempt. The performance moved her to equal No. 8 on the Arkansas all-time list with Desiree Freier.

Fassold is currently eighth among collegians for the 2022 outdoor season, ranks third in the NCAA West region and is second in the SEC.

During the indoor season, competing unattached after transferring from Azusa Pacific, Fassold produced a career best height of 14-5.5 (4.41) as runner-up in the Arkansas Qualifier.