Razorback senior Amon Kemboi broke the Arkansas school record in the 5,000m with a time of 13:26.44 to place fifth in the Husky Classic hosted by the University of Washington on Friday evening.

Kemboi bettered the previous Razorback record of 13:28.93 held by Alistair Cragg from the 2003 NCAA Championships. Kemboi’s previous best was 13:33.64 set in 2018 at Boston University while competing for Campbell University.

The top five finishers in the race all bettered the Dempsey facility record of 13:28.00 set in 2021 by BYU’s Conner Mantz as well as the meet record of 13:29.94 set by Chris Thompson (OTC) in 2012.

Stanford’s Ky Robinson won the race in 13:21.85 and was followed by Brian Fay of Washington (13:24.00), Stanford’s Cole Sprout (13:24.38), and Oklahoma State’s Alex Maier (13:25.79).

Other Razorbacks racing at 5,000m included Myles Richter with an impressive career best of 13:44.04 to place 12th while Patrick Kiprop clocked 13:45.90 to finish 13th in his indoor debut at this distance. Richter’s previous best was 14:11.46 from last year’s Tyson Invitational.

Competing in the 3,000m, Andrew Kibet produced a career best of 7:55.31 to finished seventh in his section and 11th overall. Elias Schreml also generated a career best of 7:57.20 for eighth in the section with Kibet and placed 13th overall.