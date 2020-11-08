An Unprecedented Season: Hog Commit Lucas Coley looks back on senior year, ahead to being a Hog

Lucas Coley is a 3-star quarterback from San Antonio, TX. A Razorback commit for the class of 2021, his senior season at Cornerstone Christian was like most things have been during the pandemic, unusual.

“As Covid-19 hit, games would drop, and every single week since August coach would have to find new games every single week. We played our first league game and won by like 78 points, and then the whole league ended up forfeiting. So that kind of messed up the rest of our schedule as far as games go, because we had to find new teams. So that’s kind of how our season went and we’re just going to go with the flow and compete,” said Coley.

After throwing together the schedule week by week, his high school team ended the season 9-1 with no playoffs to look forward to. The next time Coley puts on a football uniform, it will have Razorbacks across the chest.

“I’m extremely excited. I get up there in two months, “says Coley, “So it’s really, it’s a business move and I’m sure it’ll work.”