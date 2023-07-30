By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Eric Musselman has been ahead of the trend in college basketball when it comes to annually re-tooling a roster, but even he after a 2-returnees-plus-11-newcomers-including-6-true-freshmen experiment a year ago has eased up on the turn-and-burn throttle a bit as he’ll have five returnees to go with nine newcomers in what looks to be a promising upcoming fifth campaign at Arkansas in 2023-24.

Following back-to-back-to-back NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 runs, which included two consecutive Elite Eight appearances in ’20-21 and ’21-22, the Hoop Hogs fanbase now has annual built-in expectations for lofty preseason rankings with the belief those will be backed up by roster quality good enough to advance the program back to the NCAAT Final Four for the first time in 29 years.

Musselman consistently imports a high volume of transfers with a sometimes-heavy / sometimes-light approach to signing high school players. Last season it was six from the high school ranks, and three of those were highly regarded 5-stars who ultimately lived up to their one-and-done statuses as 2023 NBA Draft picks.

This time around, the Head Hog targeted two players from the high school ranks who will be joined by seven transfers bringing a combined 21 years of Division 1 playing experience along with the five returnees who offer a collective 14 years of Division 1 playing experience.

It’s the most Division 1-tested roster ever assembled by Musselman at Arkansas — certainly the seven transfers are the most for him in one recruiting cycle since moving to Fayetteville — which adds intrigue to what on paper looks to be a talented, skill-diverse, balanced, and deep roster.

The five returnees from the ’22-23 team are Davonte “Devo” Davis, Trevon Brazile, Makhi Mitchell, Jalen Graham, and Joseph Pinion. The two high school signees from the class of 2023 who inked with the Hogs in November are Layden Blocker and Baye Fall. The seven transfer portal additions in the spring and summer are Keyon Menifield, Jr., Tramon Mark, Khalif Battle, Jeremiah Davenport, El Ellis, Chandler Lawson, and Denijay Harris.

With Menifield designated as a non-scholarship redshirt who will practice with the team but not compete in games in the upcoming season, it leaves the rest to fill the 13 maximum scholarships allowed with each on a course to compete in games.

As we look ahead to the ’23-24 campaign that begins in roughly three months, Hogville has identified three keys that give this group a solid foundation to build upon as it attempts to make the next deep NCAAT run at Arkansas.

Player retention is the launching pad for success

Arguably the biggest recruiting triumphs were the returns of a handful of players from last season’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team, most notably all-league caliber veterans in Brazile and Davis — a duo that provides 5-star frontcourt and backcourt value.

The pair impacts both ends of the floor with production and playmaking, they’re clutch, and certainly a case can be made that each was the catalyst in the Razorbacks’ two biggest wins last season — Brazile produced 20 points, including 14 scored in a second-half comeback, to go with a team-high 9 rebounds and 2 steals in a 78-74 overtime win in the Maui Invitational third-place game over a ranked San Diego State team that would go on to finish as the NCAAT national runner-up; and Davis had 25 points, including 21 scored in a second half comeback, to go with 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and only 1 turnover in a 72-71 win over No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas to advance to the ’22-23 NCAAT Sweet 16.

Brazile was the first Hog from last season to proclaim he would be returning, making his announcement on Mach 30 with his obvious other options to turn pro or at minimum test the NBA Draft waters. Referred to last season as 1 of the top 5 players in the SEC by Musselman, Brazile led the team in scoring and rebounding in Arkansas’ 2022 summer exhibition tour through Europe before posting a solid stat line in regular-season non-conference play while helping the then-9th-ranked Hogs to an 8-1 record when he suffered a season-ending knee injury (followed by a surgery) in early December.

A unique talent and a matchup headache at 6-10 with 7-4 wingspan, elite athleticism, and plus-skill for a frontliner, the sophomore looked to be on a path in early December for a stellar ’22-23 season in his first campaign as a Hog that likely would have led to 2023 NBA Draft first-round projections. During his brief stint in the lineup, Brazile was the lone inside-out-versatile big man as he averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds (led the team), 1.2 blocks (led the team), 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, including 37.9% from 3, and 67.7% from the free throw line.

Before Musselman landed a single new player out of the portal, Brazile’s pledge to return was a no-doubt 5-star recruiting win for the team.

Davis (6-4 senior guard) is one of the most accomplished Razorbacks in school history, especially when you factor in postseason individual and team accomplishments. A two-time all SEC selection — preseason second-team in ’21-22 and postseason SEC All Defensive team in ’22-23 — Davis elevated his game last season as a team leader, and he’ll look to build on his skills and development entering his fourth campaign in Fayetteville.

Splitting time as a starter and sixth man in non-conference play before holding down a starting role once league play began in ’22-23, Davis was fourth on the team in per-game scoring (10.9 points), second in assists (2.5) and steals (1.4), third in minutes (33.1), and fourth in rebounds (4.4). He had 16 multiple-steal games in ’22-23. He raised his three-point shooting volume and efficiency to career bests of 1.3 made triples per game at a respectable 34.6%, and he shot 41.5% overall from the field and 71.9% from the free throw line. He recorded two double-doubles in scoring/rebounding, and he had a third game of recording double-digit rebounds. He scored in double-figures 19 times.

In the ’22-23 NCAAT, Davis erupted for his season-high 25 points (21 scored in the second half) in a warrior-poet effort in the Hogs’ 72-71 win over No. 1 seed Kansas in the NCAAT Round of 32. Davis’ steal that led to a Council layup in the closing minutes against Illinois stood out as the play of the game in that win, and Davis’ steal and subsequent 2-of-2 free throw effort in the closing seconds iced a three-point win over Auburn in the SECT.

As the last of the five returnees to make his intentions known, Davis became the first Hog under Musselman to test the NBA draft waters only to make a U-turn back to the program for another season of college basketball. And he signifies another 5-star recruiting win to bookend the return of Brazile.

The trio of returnees in Mitchell, Graham, and Pinion blends a mix of starter value, frontcourt size, and in Pinion’s case a competent three-point shooter and floor spacer on the perimeter.

Mitchell (6-10 senior forward / center) was a regular starter and among the Hogs’ top 8-player rotation in ’22-23. He played in all 36 games (making 31 starts) and averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 assists in 20.1 minutes while shooting 66.2% from the field and 65.2% from the free throw line. Graham (6-10 senior forward / center) — a Pac-12 second team all-conference performer in ’21-22 at Arizona State — played in 31 games last season as a Hog, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.4 minutes while shooting 65.5% from the field and 37.1% from the free throw line. Pinion (6-5 sophomore wing) played in 26 games last season at Arkansas, averaging 2.4 points in 5.7 minutes per out while shooting 44.7% from the field, including 13-of-34 from 3 for a team-best 38.2% , and 7-of-7 at the free throw line for 100%. Pinion was instrumental in Arkansas wins over Missouri and Ole Miss at home as he came off the bench for 13 points (4-of-7 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throws) in 27 minutes against the Tigers and 13 points (5-of-10 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3) and 5 rebounds against the Rebels.

That quintet more than doubles what the Hogs returned this time last year from the ’21-22 squad, and positionally there’s not a log-jam among that group competing with each other for playing time. Assuming Brazile and Mitchell are starters once the regular-season rolls around — both are expected to make full returns to practice in August and/or September — it means Graham could expand his role as a 4/5-frontcourt option in a likely first-big-man-off-the-bench capacity.

From this vantage point due to a combination of talent, experience, and understanding of expectations in Musselman’s system, it would seem 4 of the 5 returnees are either locks for or within reasonable reach of top 8-rotation roles in ’23-24, which may be the best indicator that player retention was the biggest victory for the program during the most-recent recruiting cycle.

Enriching backcourt and frontcourt via transfer portal and true freshmen

Musselman not only reloaded his backcourt via the transfer portal in the spring, but he re-imagined it with guards who upon close examination appear to check many boxes as the Head Hog looks to address team weaknesses from last season.

In a two week span — April 3-17 — Arkansas secured the five portal backcourt commitments of Menifield, Jr. (6-1 sophomore guard, Washington transfer, committed on April 4); Mark (6-6 junior wing, Houston transfer, committed April 9); Battle (6-5 senior guard, Temple transfer, committed April 12); Davenport (6-6 senior wing, Cincinnati transfer, committed April 13); and Ellis (6-3 senior guard, Louisville transfer, committed April 17).

Five months prior to that, Arkansas signed Blocker (6-2 freshman guard), a coveted high school prospect. Counting Davis and Pinion, it gives the Razorbacks depth in the backcourt with a combined total of eight guards and wings. Even with Menifield sidelined in ’23-24, the Arkansas guards corps is plenty deep with seven players vying for top rotation roles.

That means the lift won’t be as heavy trying to replace the ’22-23 Arkansas Razorback backcourt’s impact and production that came from three guards and a 3/4-combo forward who have since moved onto the NBA — 6-6 junior Ricky Council IV (16.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals); 6-7 true freshman Anthony Black (12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals; 6-5 true freshman Nick Smith, Jr. (12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals); and 6-7 true freshman Jordan Walsh (7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 assists).

The three guards from that departed group were the Hogs’ leading scorers as they accounted for the bulk of the team’s point production, assists, and steals. As good as those departing backcourt pieces were, there were extended stretches of growing pains due to the group’s overall inexperience in the college game and collective one-dimensionality on offense.

So while the incoming backcourt in ’23-24 may not pack the overall NBA talent and pro promise of the ’22-23 group, their collective experience and a mix of more diverse offensive skill and improved shooting efficiency should help offensive spacing, inside-out ball movement, and execution while creating the kind of perimeter gravity needed to draw defenders out and away from walling off the paint.

Specifically, Battle and Ellis both come in as crafty volume-scorers after leading their respective teams a season ago with each averaging nearly 18 points per game; Battle, Davenport, and Ellis are aggressive three-point shooters with game-to-game volume and efficiency (more on that later) that exceeds each of the departing Hog guards; Blocker, Mark, and Ellis bring a collective quickness package to the backcourt that was lacking last season; Blocker has a whatever-it-takes mentality that’s reminiscent of Black, just in a smaller package; and all bring varying degrees of improved shot-creation while seeming to offer better positional compatibility and more complementary skill sets when compared to the ’22-23 Arkansas corps of guards.

At the end of games, the group of Battle, Ellis, and Davis (possibly Blocker at some point) seem the most likely to have the ball in their hands to go make plays individually or to play through Brazile as they seek to help the Hogs either maintain a lead or dig themselves out of a hole.

Turning our attention to the frontcourt, Arkansas looks rock solid with the aforementioned returnees of Brazile, Mitchell, and Graham. The 3/4-combo forward additions out of the portal in Lawson (6-8 senior) and Harris (6-6 senior) — they’re tasked with replacing the departed Walsh — not only pack extensive D1 experience onto the roster, but both bring reliable per-minute production and are high-percentage field goal shooters who understand how to play to their strengths and within their roles. The duo also allows Musselman to look at a variety of small-ball lineup possibilities to create matchup advantages.

Fall (6-10 freshman forward / center) brings a combination of plus-length, athleticism, and quickness that allows him to make plays above the rim, which could serve him well in factoring into the playing rotation.

Brazile’s inside-out versatility is a game-changer on the frontline — it’s why as stated above we think he’ll factor in heavily down the stretch of close games — and his return means that Mitchell and Graham can focus more on the strengths of their games compared to last season when they were trying to pick up the slack in Brazile’s absence.

That experienced trio also allows the frontline newcomers to be complementary pieces, not focal points, which should help to clarify and maximize individual roles within the group of bigs.

With Musselman known to stick to a tight 7- or 8-player rotation, he once again has the depth of talent to experiment and tinker until he identifies the right combinations. All of the D1 experience on the roster has allowed the coaching staff during limited summer practices to spend less time on drilling down on basic program expectations and more time on refining the details and nuance of on-court strategies and schemes, performance, and execution.

Three-point and free throw shooting resurgence seems imminent

Arkansas a season ago suffered through an overall three-point shooting efficiency of 31.3%, which ranked near the bottom of Division 1 at No. 326. The volume of attempts was intentionally kept down to a low number (only 15.9 triple attempts per game ranked 350th in D1) as Arkansas was determined to play to its strengths of driving to the basket while defensively efforting to keep opponents’ volume and efficiency from three to similar standards. Mission accomplished, sort of, because Arkansas’ inability to stretch and space the floor with shooters, compounded by lack of a consistent middle game and inconsistent free throw shooting, allowed defenses to sag off and dig in around the paint and basket waiting on drives. Even with good ball movement, Arkansas either struggled knocking down open three’s or they’d pass them up and over-dribble hunting for driving angles while allowing defenders to recover.

But everything in terms of shooting seems to be trending up in ’23-24.

First, the team’s top three-point shooters by percentage — Davis (47-of-136 for 34.6%), Brazile (11-of-29 in 8 games for 37.9%), and Pinion (13-of-34 for 38.2%) — are all back.

The newcomers are three-ball-worthy, too, which will enhance dribble-drive opportunities as defenders extend out on the floor in an effort to defend that three-line.

Battle is a high-volume, efficient three-point shooter — he averaged 2.9 triple makes per game at a 37.3% clip in his last two seasons at Temple — and he is most effective as a spot-up shooter from distance, but he also packages an effective drive-and-slash game when he’s run off the three-point line. Davenport made 205-of-590 from 3 for 34.7% in his four-season Cincy career as his offensive game was mostly defined by his trigger from distance. In ’22-23, Battle (77 makes from 3) and Davenport (72 makes from 3) had more combined made triples (149) than Council, Black, Smith, Davis, and Walsh combined to make last season (142).

Ellis was not as efficient as Battle, Davenport, or Mark, but his 31.1% efficiency last season was better than 3 of the 4 recently departed Hogs and his 59 makes from distance was 12 more than Davis’ team-leading 47. On a smaller volume scale, Mark shot 32.8% from 3 as he made more than 30 three’s last season.

Collectively, the incoming five transfer backcourt players (includes Menifield) made 282-of-848 from 3 for 33.3% in ’22-23.

Again, this newfound arsenal of three-point shooting will help space the floor, open up driving lanes, allow ball movement via the pass to have as much if not greater value than dribble-drives, give the Hogs more scoring options in transition, and give the Hogs more punch in their pick-and-roll, pick-and-pop, and dribble hand-off schemes in the halfcourt. But this group is not going to solely live and die by three-point shooting as Battle, Ellis, Mark, and Blocker are all effective creating offense off the bounce. There is more nuance collectively in shot-creation in the middle parts of the floor with this guard corps as well, and combined with multiple valid threats to knock down the three-ball it will keep defenders guessing while challenging their timing, decision-making, and execution.

Having offensive diversity should lead to drawing fouls and free throws attempted. After being one of the best free throw shooting teams in ’20-21 and ’21-22 — that meant ranking at or near the top in D1 in terms of makes, attempts, and efficiency — the Hogs took a step back at the foul line in ’22-23, making only 69.8% as a team to rank 256th in D1.

Council, the team’s leader in free throw efficiency (79.4%), is gone, but the incoming group of Battle (career 84.1% free throw shooter), Mark (career 79.0% on freebies), Davenport (career 78.4% free throw shooter), and Ellis (career 77.6% at the line) is a welcome wave of clutch free throw shooters in a system that thrives on getting to the line in volume and cashing in, especially late in close games when the margin for error shrinks.

Davis (71.9% at the line a season ago) and Brazile (only 67.7% in a small sample size) will be counted on to improve their free throw efficiency as both will likely be among the free throw attempts volume leaders. If Mitchell (65.2% last season) can bring his efficiency up to 70% and if Graham (37.1% in ’22-23) can get his to 60% or better, those would be sizable gains at the line from the frontcourt.