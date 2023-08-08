FAYETTEVILLE — Andrew Armstrong isn’t wasting any time making a name for himself at Arkansas after transferring in from Texas A&M-Commerce.

Armstrong, 6-4, 201, had an outstanding season at his former school in 2022. He caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He dazzled observers in the spring with his ability and seems to have taken it to still another level this preseason.

“I feel like when I got here in the spring I was kind of nervous trying to feel my way out,” Armstrong said. “But now, going through summer and actually building a relationship with all the players on the team, I’m very confident right now with the playbook. I make sure I’m in the playbook every day before I go to bed. Just knowing the plays and everything so when I get out on the field I can go 110 mph. That’s my main thing with going from spring to fall camp.”

Kenny Guiton coaches the wide receivers and has been overly impressed with what Armstrong brings to the position. Armstrong, despite his size, has hit 22 miles per hour.

“Funny you saw that,” Guiton said. “I tell Andrew all the time he’s just savvy man. He’s savvy. He knows how to get open. He knows how to create space. He knows how to create separation. He knows zone coverages, where the hole’s gonna be. He’s just sneaky fast honestly. He’s a long-strider guy, so at times he knows how to be deceptive to where he sets up his speed.

“To be honest with you, Coach Guiton didn’t know he was going to run 22. So seeing that it was like awesome. Like OK, this dude can run, so he’s done some special things. I’m looking forward to the year he’ll have and I’m very, very, very excited about that guy.”

Armstrong talked about what he feels makes him savvy.

“I guess, he says that I know how to get open,” Armstrong said. “It’s like when I’m on the field, I’m a reaction player. I just react to what’s going on. I know how to find the zones. It just clicks in my head when I’m on the field. I don’t think so much.”

In 2021 at Texas A&M-Commerce Armstrong caught 15 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. So what clicked for you in 2022?

“I just honed in, just honed in last year,” Armstrong said. “My last year receiver coach really told me that, you know, I got this. I actually, you know, just made sure I honed in on the small details off my releases, my routes. You know, not rolling into my routes, actually getting the break on my routes. So, that really helped me and I had seniors in front of me the year before. So I really didn’t touch the field as much. But the year after that I actually got the chance to show what I could actually do.”

Armstrong was one of three transfer wide receivers who came from smaller schools to Arkansas. Armstrong was asked has it hit him yet he’s at Arkansas and in the SEC?

“Absolutely, it’s hit me but at the end of the day, I just take it as you know, football is football,” Armstrong said. “It’s players in the lower level of football that’s very, very good. It’s people in the high level of football that are very, very good. So I don’t look at it as like “Okay I’m going against you know, the best of the best.” It’s a lot of great players all around the country. In every single division. So, I just come in here and you know, ready to play football. Ready to see the fans.”

Outside of football what’s the biggest shock coming to the SEC?

“Yeah, the facilities, the food, the fans, the stadium,” Armstrong said. “Like, even working out in the stadium like, just looking around and seeing those seats. Because I didn’t see those seats at my old school. Yeah, it wasn’t that big of a stadium so me just looking at that stature is crazy.”

Armstrong has also caught the eye of Sam Pittman. The head coach praised Armstrong following Friday’s first practice of the preseason.

“Armstrong is fast, and he’s big,” Pittman said. “I was an old D2 player. Well, I was NAIA but they’re D2 now. It’s kind of neat to bring a couple guys from Division 2 ball. Both I think had about 1,000 yards. They developed late. Here comes Armstrong, and he’s fast and big. We were talking about it on the golf cart ride on the way over here because he had made a catch from KJ (Jefferson) in the two-minute drill. KJ really believes in him and those things, but you’ve got him and (Isaac) TeSlaa.”

Armstrong is not only making a case to be a starting wide receiver, but despite just arriving in January Guiton considers him one of the leaders in his room.

“The main guy that’s stepped up has been Andrew Armstrong,” Guiton said. “He’s been a guy that, like I said, even though he’s been here since January, he’s been in college. He’s an older guy. He understands it, he knows what it takes to be great, so when he sees it not happening, he steps up and is vocal about it.”

One thing that appealed to Armstrong during the recruiting process was how Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers made such an impact in their only year after transferring in.

“Basically, I just get into the room and I talk to the guys,” Armstrong said. “All the guys trust me. I trust them. We all just talk as a whole. If somebody does something wrong, we all come together. Nobody is mad at nobody, because we’d rather have that in practice than it happen in the game. So if we make all our mistakes in practice, we go to the game, you know, no mistakes. We want that level to be very low. As a whole offense, receivers, o-line, we all just come together and play as one.”

Armstrong went into more detail on what he saw from the wide receiver room that made him want to become a leader.

“When I came in, I didn’t want them to just put me in a starting role,” Armstrong said. “I wanted to work. I wanted to start from the bottom to show what I can actually do. I feel like I’ve been doing a great job. Not only me, but the young guys too. They’ve been doing a great job. Sam Mbake, Jaedon (Wilson), Isaiah (Sategna). Even all the new guys. Davion’s (Dozier) been doing really good. I just look at all of them and I use them as motivation. I feel like they use me as motivation knowing I’ve been in college for so long and what I did last year, bringing my experience here. I feel like it’s going to be a very good year.”

The fact Arkansas had an established quarterback in KJ Jefferson returning certainly played a role in Armstrong’s decision to choose the Hogs.

“It’s definitely big,” Armstrong said. “When I seen he was coming back, that gave me even more thought of coming to the University of Arkansas and being in Fayetteville.

“Throughout the summer, we threw when we had off days. Well, we didn’t really have no off days, really. We threw a lot even in the afternoon after workouts. Go home, take a break, come up here during the afternoon and throw. It’s just been very, get our timing right, good with KJ.”

Arkansas will be off Wednesday, return to the practice fields on Thursday. They will hold their first scrimmage on Saturday.