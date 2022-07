FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pro Hog and Kansas City Royals’ left fielder Andrew Benintendi was selected as an All-Star reserve on Sunday.

This will be Benintendi’s first All-Star appearance, he was also the was the only Royal selected this season.

Benintendi, this season is carrying a .302 batting average, with 98 hits and 35 RBIs.

He also has the longest active on-base streak in the American League with 19 games.