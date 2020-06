Will 2021 be the year when Dan Hampton and Brandon Burlsworth finally enter College Football's Hall of Fame? Both are on the ballot for the fifth time. Marty Burlsworth told the Pig Trail Nation that the competition is tough but his brother will eventually get in. He has no doubt about that. Hampton believes there have been a couple of stumbling blocks for him.

"The Southwest Conference is from an orphaned era," Hampton declared. "Nobody cares. The Houston Post gave me a sterling silver serving tray with, "Southwest Conference Player of the Year" inscribed on it. I was very proud of that. Now there's no Southwest Conference, no Houston Post and I don't know what happened to the tray. "