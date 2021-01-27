Another Member of Arkansas’ Staff Heading to SEC School

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ executive director of r ecruiting Joshua Thompson is leaving for Auburn.

Thompson was hired in May, 2019, away from Louisiana where he was director of recruiting and football logistics. Thompson also had worked at Texas A&M.

Thompson will be director of football external operations on Bryan Harsin’s first staff at Auburn.

Thompson is the fourth member of Sam Pittman’s staff to leave since the conclusion of the season. Justin Stepp (wide receivers) left for South Carolina, Rion Rhoades (linebackers) could remain at Arkansas in some off-field job and Jon Cooper (tight ends) is also out.

Pittman has hired Kenny Guiton from Colorado State to replace Stepp, promoted Michael Scherer to replace Rhoades and hired Cody Kennedy from Southern Miss to replace Cooper.

Despite all these changes, rumors continue to persist more moves could be coming.