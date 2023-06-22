FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The first former Arkansas Razorback is off the board as Anthony Black has been selected 6 overall to the Orlando Magic.

By Kevin McPherson

BROOKLYN, New York — As expected, Arkansas freshman [b]Anthony Black[/b] was the first of four potential Razorback draft picks to hear his name called during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday inside the Barclays Center, going No. 6 overall to the ??.

Black (6-7 guard, Duncanville, Texas) was among 20 first-round-projected players invited to the draft green room, and he walked onto the draft stage to shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver just after Silver announced Black’s draft selection to a national television audience (ABC / ESPN). He’s the 14th first-round draft pick in school history, the 11th taken among the first 14 picks of the draft (a.k.a. draft lottery), and only the 7th to be selected in the top 10 picks of the draft. Black is the 39th Hog all-time to be selected in the NBA Draft.

He became only the second one-and-done in program history to be drafted (former Arkansas star and current Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody was drafted 14th overall in 2021).

Black assured the Hoop Hogs men’s program of having a player selected in five consecutive drafts (2019-2023), a streak that began when Gafford was taken early in the second round in 2019.

He can help a team at the next level as a rookie. His feel for the game at both ends of the floor, his size and athleticism, plus-court vision and playmaking as a passer, plus-rebounding from the backcourt, and defensive instincts make him at minimum a high-floor prospect. He still needs to tighten up ball-handling / clean up turnovers, improve perimeter shooting, improve free throw shooting, and develop go-to moves to get to preferred scoring spots while refining his finishing craft inside the arc (i.e. runners, floaters, mid-range shots). He can also work on increasing his pace as a handler in transition, but in a halfcourt with much better spacing in the NBA he’ll be able to get downhill easier and then play some bully ball while using his athleticism to score at close range. Best current NBA comparison: Josh Giddey, 6-8 point guard, Oklahoma City Thunder.

Black — he had elite measurables and agility testing relative to his position at the NBA Draft Combine in mid-May along with impressive interviews with multiple NBA teams — announced in mid-April live on ESPN that he’d be forgoing the remaining three years of his college playing eligibility to enter the draft amid lottery projections that had been in place for months.

He was an All SEC second-team selection and an SEC All Freshman team honoree in 2022-23 while leading the Razorbacks to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Black was often the team’s fixer as he kept things in order at both ends of the floor. The unflappable rookie lead guard was as good as advertised, and more. Based on his body of work prior to arriving in Arkansas, it came as no surprise that Black led or was in the top two on the team in per-game minutes (34.8, led the team), scoring (12.8 points, second on the team); rebounds (5.1, second on the team / minimum 10 games); assists (3.9 per game, led the team and fifth in the SEC); and steals (2.1, led the team and third in the SEC).

A unique defender because of his size and athleticism, Black was third on the team in total blocks (22) which easily led all backcourt players. He shot 45.3% shooting from the field, including 30.1% from 3, and 70.5% from the free throw line.

Black is the ONLY Razorback, ever, to record 450-plus points, 180-plus rebounds, and 140-plus assists in a season.

Black’s back-to-back 26-point games in the Maui Invitational in late November got the attention of college basketball national pundits as he led all scorers in the event (22.3 points per game) while being the only Razorback to earn all-tournament honors. It also earned him SEC Freshman of the Week recognition.

Black — among the top-rated incoming college freshmen in ’22-23 — lived up to the billing and started all 36 games for Arkansas and scored in double figures in 24 of those outings.