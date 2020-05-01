Arizona Gatorade POY 2021 DaRon Holmes II has virtual tour w/Muss, gets Hog offer

LITTLE ROCK — Versatile 2021 prospect DaRon Holmes II received a scholarship offer from Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman on Thursday during his virtual tour.

Holmes (6-8, 205, stretch-4, Millennium, ESPN national No. 51 / 4-star prospect) was recently honored as the 2020 Gatorade Arizona High School Player of the Year following the 2019-20 season.

He had several positive takeaways from his Razorbacks virtual tour experience.

“It was great!” Holmes said. “He (Musselman) discussed how he develops players and how great the coaching staff is there. He also discussed the culture of the Razorbacks and it is amazing. He also showed me around the locker room and he also showed me the fueling station.

“Overall it was a great experience. It’s a great coaching staff that you guys have in Arkansas and I feel like they are special!”

Holmes currently holds offers from the Hogs, UCLA, Virginia, Arizona, Arizona State, Marquette, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Cal, Vanderbilt, and Southern Cal.

Holmes’ photo was one of two that were featured on an ESPN graphic released Wednesday when the network updated its national Top 60 for the Class of 2021.