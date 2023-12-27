BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Now that Christmas is over and 2023 is about to be as well, the Arkansas softball program can really begin to focus in on its 2024 campaign and will do so with a chip on its shoulder.

The Razorbacks will open the season Feb. 8-10 with a 5-game Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Fla., that will have them facing Marshall, host Florida Atlantic, Ohio, Penn State and Michigan State.

That will lead to a second weekend in, Tucson Ariz., in the Bear Down Fiesta Classic where Arkansas will face Long Beach State once and have a pair of games with both Arizona and Omaha.

After those 10 road games, the Razorbacks will be in Fayetteville for a 16-game home stand with a trio of tournaments at Bogle Park – the Razorback Invitational (Feb. 22-25), the Woo Pig Classic (Feb. 29-March 3) and the Razorback Rumble (March 7-10).

One highlight will be having Nebraska as its opening foe on Thursday, March 7 at 5 p.m. The Cornhuskers now have Oklahoma transfer star pitcher Jordy Bahl, who led the Sooners to their third consecutive national title last season.

Deifel believes the Razorbacks will enter the season with a chip on their shoulder because of the way the postseason ended.

Arkansas went 40-19 overall and 14-10 in SEC action and hosted the NCAA Tournament Fayetteville Regional, but the season ended with a frustratingly pair of losses to Oregon sandwiched around wins over Harvard and Notre Dame.

“Our biggest growth has come from those experiences of them looking and – for lack of a word – just being pissed at how it ended,” Deifel said. “I know I was, too.

“It is a crazy sport where you can get wrapped up in a weekend and lose sight of all the things you did in the rest of the season. But the things that the team did last year was tremendous with the youth we had and the schedule was our toughest out of the three-year cycle that we have had in the conference.

“But you lose sight of that when you have a couple of bad days and get exposed. It has lit a fire with this team and they kind of want to change some things I think they have been working their tails off.

“I think are laser focused on making sure we don’t have that ending again.”

Deifel wanted to get as many games at home with good weather as she could.

“It is always nice with our weather and our stadium to be able to play at home as soon and as often as we can and we will have over 30 home games,” Deifel said. “We are excited for that and we are excited to play in Bogle and excited to play in front of our fans. Week three we will be home and be ready for you.”

Arkansas drew 96,725 fans to Bogle Park last season, a number that was second nationally as asa average attendance (2,845).

Bogle Park also hosted the highest attended SEC Softball Tournament in 2023 with 16,937 in the stands May 9-13, shattering Florida’s previous record of 13,201 in 2022.

“Our fan base is the best in the country,” Deifel said. “We knew nine years ago when we got here that they were here to come if we could win them over and they have continued to show up for us every year and continued with that growth and got support.

“It is a loyal fan base, it’s a fan base that is great for college softball and not just the Razorbacks…That is where our sport is and it is great to see our fans continued to show up for this team and be so invested in who they area as people and athletes.”

Those fans will be treated to what should be a powerful team that added four standout transfers and four highly-ranked freshman to a roster that returned a bevy of stars.

Deifel feels she has a lot of options when it comes to the starting line up.

“Most days it is 1 through 12 or 13,” Deifel said. “We have really great options, some really great talent, we have some players that can flat hit. We have a lot of tools. I don’t know if it is am embarrassment of riches, but it is definitely going to be fun to make out a line up.”

“More than anything, we just want the table setters, the players that are going to get on a lot to set the table for that 3, 4, 5,6, 7 that we have,” Deifel said.

Freshman All-American Reagan Johnson, junior Raigan Kramer and Iowa transfer Nia Carter, whose 102 hits led the Big Ten last season and was second nationally, are a trio of table setters.

“When you have Reagan Johnson up there and she has been just such a spark…She has settled in even more, really knowing her tools, knowing her tempo and knowing how to use all those.”

“Nia Carter is in the mix, our transfer from Iowa who hit .500 last year so she is also going to be on base quite a bit and you have Raigan Kramer, a junior who had a really productive year and she has continued where she left last year.”

The Razorbacks have 4 players on the roster who have hit at least 18 home runs in a season in Hannah Gammill, Cylie Halvorson, Rylin Hedgecock and Auburn transfer Bri Ellis.

“So it is some really great options (up top) and then the meat of the order so it is really just finding that right combination the can produce the most amount of runs.”

The pitching staff also looks solid with transfers Morgan Leinstock (Southern Mississippi) and Reis Beuerlein (Mississippi State) adding to returnees Hannah Caminzind, Robyn Herron, Nikki McGaffin and Callie Turner.

All of those have the option to pick up the ace role from graduated star Chenise Delce.

“You can see by who we brought in that we wanted to bring some depth in the circle and a different look in the circle,” Deifel said. “…Chenise did a really good job of splitting the zone vertically and then we had a lot of drop and some up.

“So we wanted to round out our profile on the pitching staff with some that are going to make our staff better. We definitely did that.

“The last five or six years, we have had that returning ace, one we can count on…I know we can count on all them, but we’ve always had that solidified number one and it is up for grabs this year. So it is going to be really interesting to see who emerges as that ace.

“But I do know more than ever that we have all the pieces and a varied profile that is going to allow us to make those appearances even stronger.”

Photo by John D. James